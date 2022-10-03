Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Wilson/Worst Continue Run at ITA All-Americans, Punch Ticket to Quarterfinals
The Liberty doubles duo of Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, winning their doubles main draw round of 16 match to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Wilson and Worst faced TCU’s Luc Fomba and Pedro Vives Marcos in a...
Liberty News
Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday
Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames’ last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames’...
Liberty News
Gordon, Hess Claim ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Awards
After running well at Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Liberty’s Ava Gordon and Jacob Hess have swept this week’s ASUN Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week awards. Hess, who previously won this award on Sept. 21, joins Joe Spitzer (Oct. 2...
Liberty News
Parra Romero Earns Ranked Win Over Oregon’s No. 107 Leuscher
Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.
Liberty News
McGhee Named ASUN Preseason POY, Flames Picked First in Both Polls
ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show, Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Flames were voted to finish first in both the ASUN Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll as well as the Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
Liberty News
Game Day: UMass
Liberty will close out a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to Amherst, Va., to face the Minutemen of UMass for the fifth year in a row. Live Stats (UMassathletics.com) Other Links:. Weather – Amherst, Mass. Official Kickoff:. 3:30 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN+. Play-By-Play Broadcaster:...
Liberty News
Hamlett Tabbed BIG EAST Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week
Liberty midfielder Lizzie Hamlett has been tabbed the BIG EAST Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. Hamlett’s honor is her second career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She received the award for the first time since Nov. 2, 2021. Hamlett’s weekly award is her second of the season, as she garnered inclusion on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll back two weeks ago (Sept. 20).
Liberty News
Player Focus: UMass
Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and linebacker Aakil Washington. Yarbrough caught one of the Flames’ three touchdown receptions in Liberty’s win over Old Dominion. The redshirt junior finished the game as Liberty’s leading receiver, recording four receptions for a career-high 94 receiving yards.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Head to Kentucky for Weekend ASUN Matches
5 p.m. – Liberty at Bellarmine Live Stats | Live Video. McBrayer Arena – Richmond, Ky. 2 p.m. – Liberty at Eastern Kentucky Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are making their first trip ever to Eastern Kentucky, and went 1-1 at Bellarmine during the spring of 2021.
Liberty News
DII Lady Flames open season by skating over Mountaineers; prep for Delaware Showcase
Though it suffered setbacks caused by injuries in its first game, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team showcased tremendous potential in a season-opening sweep of West Virginia over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Lady Flames endured a few concussions in Friday’s late-night opener to prevail, 5-2, before the Mountaineers, trailing 4-0 late in the first period, forfeited Saturday’s rematch when they lost their lone available goalie to injury.
Liberty News
No. 5 Flames in North Dakota for back-to-back battles with No. 4 Beavers
Traveling overnight Thursday morning to challenge longtime nemesis Minot State (N.D.) University this weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, hopes to ride momentum from this past weekend’s home sweep of No. 13 Niagara University and end the No. 4 Beavers’ nine-game winning streak in head-to-head battles.
Liberty News
Rowers gearing up for three regattas in fall semester with deepest roster in years
Liberty University’s crew team has 14 returning rowers and 17 newcomers this fall, many of whom discovered the program during a Cookies & Coffee event at the Hancock Welcome Center on Aug. 24, during Liberty’s “Welcome Week.”. “We started the year off with a little recruiting event...
Liberty News
DeLaite Named Director of Pitcher Development
Liberty baseball head coach Scott Jackson has announced that former Flames pitcher and 2021 National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist Trevor DeLaite has been named the team’s Director of Pitcher Development. DeLaite has spent the last two seasons with the Liberty baseball program. The Bangor, Maine native was a...
