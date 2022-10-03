Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
All treats, no tricks: McDonald's bringing back Halloween Happy Meal
McDonald's surprised fans on Facebook Thursday by announcing the Halloween Happy Meal is coming back. McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin first appeared in 1986 and haven't been on the menu since 2016. There are three bucket designs and are available Oct. 18 - 31 while supplies last. The Halloween pails...
