ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

All treats, no tricks: McDonald's bringing back Halloween Happy Meal

McDonald's surprised fans on Facebook Thursday by announcing the Halloween Happy Meal is coming back. McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin first appeared in 1986 and haven't been on the menu since 2016. There are three bucket designs and are available Oct. 18 - 31 while supplies last. The Halloween pails...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy