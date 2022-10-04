ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Thousands of triathletes are in Kailua-Kona for Ironman World Championship

More than 5,000 triathletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days. Women and some of the men's age groups will compete on Thursday. The rest of the men will race on Saturday.
KAILUA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

IRONMAN Parade Of Nations Held In Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi - The "Voice of IRONMAN", Mike Reilly, led the parade down Aliʻi Drive as the Grand Marshal. The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship race week continues, as the traditional, pre-race Parade Of Nations was held on Aliʻi Drive. From an IRONMAN news release:. After a...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman World Championship’s course information and guide for spectators

More than 5,000 triathletes will tackle the 140.6 mile-course for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship during races on Thursday and Saturday. This year, organizers have modified portions of the bike and run courses from previous races in Kona to better optimize community traffic flow and involvement. The triathletes will...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Mayor’s Cup golf tourney returns to raise funds for Hawai‘i Island United Way

Dust off those golf clubs and don your plaid pants to help raise funds for Hawai‘i Island United Way. The nonprofit’s Mayor’s Cup golf tournament returns for its 27th year Oct. 28-30 at the Mauna Kea Resort. Proceeds from the tourney help Hawai‘i Island United Way continue its work to improve the education, financial stability and health of those in great need on the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Kailua, HI
Kailua-kona, HI
Sports
Kailua, HI
Sports
triathlete.com

Characters of Kona: Huggo’s

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. There aren’t many businesses along Ali’i Drive that predate the arrival of Ironman. It’s not that there wasn’t anything on Ali’i before 1978; it’s just that there’s a lot of turnover in a town that’s beholden to the ebb and flow of tourism—especially the restaurants. One pillar of Kailua-Kona that has stood the test of time is Huggo’s, which opened its doors in 1969 and has been feeding—and boozing—triathletes for the past 44 years.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Honolulu Hawaii this year? This post covers Christmas Honolulu 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Honolulu, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Kona#Localevent#Parade#Gallery#Triathletes#Ali I Drive
the university of hawai'i system

Flying monsters, haunted graveyard tour, more at Windward CC

Want to see flying monsters, go stargazing or explore a 3D haunted graveyard tour? Visit the Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College October 7–29 for an exciting lineup of Halloween-themed shows. As a special addition to the October show schedule, the Hōkūlani Imaginarium will be celebrating Windward...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager

Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
LAHAINA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Effortless, beach vibes at Gillia Clothing

Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.
KAILUA, HI
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy