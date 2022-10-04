Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Thousands of triathletes are in Kailua-Kona for Ironman World Championship
More than 5,000 triathletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days. Women and some of the men's age groups will compete on Thursday. The rest of the men will race on Saturday.
bigislandvideonews.com
IRONMAN Parade Of Nations Held In Kona
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi - The "Voice of IRONMAN", Mike Reilly, led the parade down Aliʻi Drive as the Grand Marshal. The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship race week continues, as the traditional, pre-race Parade Of Nations was held on Aliʻi Drive. From an IRONMAN news release:. After a...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman World Championship’s course information and guide for spectators
More than 5,000 triathletes will tackle the 140.6 mile-course for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship during races on Thursday and Saturday. This year, organizers have modified portions of the bike and run courses from previous races in Kona to better optimize community traffic flow and involvement. The triathletes will...
bigislandnow.com
Mayor’s Cup golf tourney returns to raise funds for Hawai‘i Island United Way
Dust off those golf clubs and don your plaid pants to help raise funds for Hawai‘i Island United Way. The nonprofit’s Mayor’s Cup golf tournament returns for its 27th year Oct. 28-30 at the Mauna Kea Resort. Proceeds from the tourney help Hawai‘i Island United Way continue its work to improve the education, financial stability and health of those in great need on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
triathlete.com
Characters of Kona: Huggo’s
For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. There aren’t many businesses along Ali’i Drive that predate the arrival of Ironman. It’s not that there wasn’t anything on Ali’i before 1978; it’s just that there’s a lot of turnover in a town that’s beholden to the ebb and flow of tourism—especially the restaurants. One pillar of Kailua-Kona that has stood the test of time is Huggo’s, which opened its doors in 1969 and has been feeding—and boozing—triathletes for the past 44 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Honolulu Hawaii this year? This post covers Christmas Honolulu 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Honolulu, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island. The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay. This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022) Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
the university of hawai'i system
Flying monsters, haunted graveyard tour, more at Windward CC
Want to see flying monsters, go stargazing or explore a 3D haunted graveyard tour? Visit the Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College October 7–29 for an exciting lineup of Halloween-themed shows. As a special addition to the October show schedule, the Hōkūlani Imaginarium will be celebrating Windward...
mauinow.com
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
KHON2
Effortless, beach vibes at Gillia Clothing
Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forget the tricks: These are the top treats in Hawaii for Halloween
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you think Halloween is just about the candy, you’d be ... right. You’d also be just the person to weigh in on a new state-by-state ranking from the good people at Candy Store. They looked at 15 years of Halloween candy sales data to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At Hawaii school safety conference, the message in the wake of Uvalde is one of vigilance
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative. Residents say they're seeing fewer criminals and illegal campers in the state's prime tourist area. Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. For the first...
LIST: Best lobster roll sandwich spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
