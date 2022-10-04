Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
KTBS
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy graduates from Leadership Command College
TEXARKANA — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that chief deputy Robert McCarver recently graduated from the Leadership Command College – Class 92 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. According to the sheriff’s office, the program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout Texas, provides...
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
txktoday.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Recognizes Associates for 3,230 Years of Service to Community
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta honored 267 Associates for their years of excellence and dedicated service to the community during their annual Associate Service Awards event on Sept. 29, 2022. Associates ranging in years of service from...
2 arrested after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
UPDATE: Wayne Alan Cox turned himself into the Titus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus […]
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
KLTV
BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school. According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to...
KSLA
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Click2Houston.com
‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
Man sues League City police, claiming officers wrongfully arrested and jailed him and his wife
When asked why he is suing for $25 million, the man said he wanted to make a statement to the city and police.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
txktoday.com
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
