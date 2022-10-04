ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops

TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
TEXARKANA, AR
The Associated Press

TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
TEXARKANA, AR

