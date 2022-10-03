Read full article on original website
themomkind.com
How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
legalreader.com
5 Common Reasons Why Parents Lose Custody of Their Child
Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order. Most people think that when the court issues a child custody order, the custodial arrangement will stay the same and that nothing will affect it. However, some frequent reasons and scenarios lead to a change in a custody order. The most common causes include:
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
msn.com
How to Raise an Autistic Child
Most parents dream of having a perfect child, but what happens when your child is anything but perfect? What if your child has autism? It can be challenging to know where to turn for advice and support, but this isn't something you have to face alone. There are many ways you can raise an autistic child, and with patience and perseverance, you can help him, or she reaches their full potential.
Psych Centra
What Are the Types of Dissociative Disorder?
Dissociative disorders involve a loss of awareness of your surroundings or self. There are five types of dissociative disorders. Everyone dissociates at times — if you’ve ever found your mind wandering or got lost in a daydream, you’ve experienced dissociation. But if you have persistent dissociation, you...
ADDitude
Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis
Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
Psych Centra
Using Brain Dumping to Manage Your Mental Health
A brain dump can help you get your thoughts down on paper and increase your self-awareness, which can decrease stress. You’ve probably heard productivity experts and online entrepreneurs talk about “brain dumps” as a way to boost focus and get more organized. But what, exactly, is brain dumping?
psychologytoday.com
Not Every Emotional Abuser Is a Narcissist
Many, but not all, emotional abusers have a personality disorder. Borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder are frequently linked to emotional abuse. Some relationships can even become mutually abusive if someone with a borderline personality disorder pushes their partner to their limit. I began a discussion about the connection...
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
calmsage.com
All You Need To Know About Behavioral Therapy
Behavioral Therapy is a term used for describing a range of techniques used for changing negative, self-destructive, and unhealthy behavior. Behavioral therapy can also be referred to as an umbrella for all types of therapy that treat mental health issues. This therapy was created on the idea that all behavior is learned and can be changed with the proper approach.
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
technologynetworks.com
Genes Behind Increased Chance of Autism, ADHD (or Both) Identified
There is a large degree of overlap between the genetic causes of autism and ADHD. Now, researchers from Aarhus University have found gene variants, which increase the risk of developing only one of the diagnoses and not the other. In the group of neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD and autism have a...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Disorders in Youth
Studies have shown an uptick in children's mental health disorders. If you suspect your child has a mental health disorder, seek support. Once you understand your child's area(s) of need, contact their school. Call or email your child's teacher and school counselor. Enquire about the types of student support plans...
AboutLawsuits.com
Acetaminophen Lawsuits Over Autism and ADHD Risks Centralized in Federal MDL
A panel of federal judges has decided to centralize acetaminophen autism and ADHD lawsuits being pursued by families throughout the U.S., consolidating the claims before one judge in New York for coordinated discovery and consolidated pretrial proceedings. Each of the claims raise similar allegations, indicating that the use of over-the-counter...
healio.com
Hair texture changes linked to five classes of medication
Medication-induced hair texture changes are a potential side effect of various medications, according to a study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. “In addition to hair loss, alterations in hair texture can be a worrisome side effect of certain medication yet are seldom reported and poorly characterized,” Celine H. Phong, BS, a student in the department of dermatology at the University of California, Irvine, and colleague wrote. “To address this paucity of data, this systemic review aims to identify the most commonly implicated medication classes.”
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
