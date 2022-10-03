Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Five Mile Road and I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Five Mile Road and I-275 in Forestville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing long delays along the interstate near Sharonville, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate is causing delays in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the 12th St/Pike St exit at 8:37 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash on interstate in Walton causing delays for morning commuters
WALTON, Ky. — Delays are expected for commuters on southbound I-75 in Walton due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash south of the I-71 split at 6:46 a.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the center lane along I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 at U.S. 25 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles along I-275
CINCINNATI — A 43-year-old woman died Friday after she was hit by two vehicles on northbound I-275 in Clermont County, police said. The accident occurred around 6:27 a.m. along I-275 near Beechmont Avenue, officials said. Police on scene said the woman's vehicle had stalled out in the middle of...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves three people injured in Roselawn
Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Cincinnati Police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn for a shooting. Officers in the area responded quickly and discovered three separate individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told officers that she is a nurse, and helped officers provide aid. All...
Comments / 0