Lockland, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on East McMillan in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing long delays along the interstate near Sharonville, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the interstate is causing delays in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the 12th St/Pike St exit at 8:37 a.m.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on interstate in Walton causing delays for morning commuters

WALTON, Ky. — Delays are expected for commuters on southbound I-75 in Walton due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash south of the I-71 split at 6:46 a.m.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles along I-275

CINCINNATI — A 43-year-old woman died Friday after she was hit by two vehicles on northbound I-275 in Clermont County, police said. The accident occurred around 6:27 a.m. along I-275 near Beechmont Avenue, officials said. Police on scene said the woman's vehicle had stalled out in the middle of...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves three people injured in Roselawn

Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Cincinnati Police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn for a shooting. Officers in the area responded quickly and discovered three separate individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told officers that she is a nurse, and helped officers provide aid. All...
CINCINNATI, OH

