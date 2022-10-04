Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moldovan Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Runner-up Finish
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan battled through extreme conditions and posted a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate earlier this week and has been named the Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week. Maxwell carded rounds of 72-75-73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1-4) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history after knocking off Northern Kentucky (3-7-1) 3-2 Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the 2022 nonconference schedule with a 5-0-3 record. How it Happened. Ohio...
NCAA.com Feature: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium History
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Stadium turns 100 this week, and there’s reason to pay homage. It is so much more than just a building of concrete and turf and lights and noise where Ohio State plays football, and almost always wins. It is also something about love. Look...
Moldovan Finishes Runner-up, Buckeyes 4th at Hamptons Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Another tournament and another Top 10 finish for Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan. This week, it was a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at the Maidstone Club in the East Hamptons, N.Y. Moldovan carded a final round 73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
Buckeyes Host Home Opener Against St. Cloud State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team hosts its home opener this weekend as it welcomes St. Cloud State to Columbus. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) and Huskies (2-0-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) will face off at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
Coach Rohlik, Treloar & Leslie Preview Series with Badgers
The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 home season and Big Ten campaign this weekend with two games against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes (2-0-0) and Badgers (0-0-0) will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Season, single-game...
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of Road Game vs. Michigan State
Ohio State players met with media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to travel to Michigan State for their first road game of the season. On Michigan State’s performance so far this season:. “We try not to pay attention to how well they do. We know...
No. 6 Ohio State Comes Home to Covelli
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 B1G) is back at home this weekend for a pair of matches following five weeks on the road. The Buckeyes host No. 13 Penn State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a match broadcast live on BTN. OSU then hosts RV Northwestern on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET match on B1G+.
Buckeyes Complete Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio— The Ohio State women’s golf team placed seventh at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, which wrapped up on Tuesday. The Buckeyes finished with a 54-hole team score of 973 (+109). Lauren Peter shot 79 (+7) in the final round of play. She tied for eighth place, moving...
Ohio State Takes Central Michigan & Ohio This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite having a reprieve from Big Ten play, the Ohio State field hockey team has another two-game weekend upcoming. The Buckeyes will do battle with Central Michigan at home on Friday at 3 p.m. and Ohio on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Athens. The game against Central Michigan will be streamed live on B1G+ with live stats available on the schedule page of OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
Buckeyes Picked Second and Third with a Pair on the Big Ten Preseason Teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference released its women’s basketball preseason All-Big Ten team as well as the projected top-five teams on Wednesday. The Buckeyes were selected to finish second by the coaches and third by the media. Senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon were selected to the preseason all-conference team by both the coaches and media.
Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
No. 16 Buckeyes Look to Keep Rolling at Nebraska Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off its most thrilling win of the season, No. 16 Ohio State will look to continue the momentum this Saturday when it travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+. This...
Buckeyes Host 21st Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State softball team wraps up its fall ball schedule this weekend when it hosts the 21st Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic. The event, one of the largest cancer fundraisers in central Ohio, will take place exclusively at Buckeye Field this year. The Basics. A total...
Fischer and Barnett Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming on the heels of a 3-0 win over No. 6 Penn State and a fourth consecutive shutout, Ohio State graduate forward Kayla Fischer and senior defender Talani Barnett have each been named a Big Ten Player of the Week. Fischer earns offensive honors while Barnett claims her second defensive honors.
No. 17 Ohio State vs. NKU in Connor Senn Match Wednesday
No. 17 Ohio State vs. Northern Kentucky — Connor Senn Match. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Connor Senn Match, the 20th annual, will pit the visiting Northern Kentucky Norse vs. the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1-4) Wednesday. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Baseball To Compete In Frisco Classic
FRISCO, Texas – The Ohio State baseball team will be competing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field, home of the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, March 3-5, Peak Events LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, announced today. The 2023 tournament is set to feature Mississippi...
ITA All-American Championship Recap
Three Buckeyes were in action in singles qualifying on Monday. Freshman Alexander Bernard and junior Justin Boulais each won their opening round match while freshman Jack Anthrop fell in his match. Bernard was leading Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami 6-4, 3-2 when Lalami was forced to retire. Boulais rolled past Virginia Tech’s Jordan Chrysostom 6-4, 6-1. Both Bernard and Boulais will resume qualifying on Tuesday.
