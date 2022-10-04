COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite having a reprieve from Big Ten play, the Ohio State field hockey team has another two-game weekend upcoming. The Buckeyes will do battle with Central Michigan at home on Friday at 3 p.m. and Ohio on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Athens. The game against Central Michigan will be streamed live on B1G+ with live stats available on the schedule page of OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

