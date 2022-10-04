Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Comes Home to Covelli
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-5, 3-1 B1G) is back at home this weekend for a pair of matches following five weeks on the road. The Buckeyes host No. 13 Penn State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a match broadcast live on BTN. OSU then hosts RV Northwestern on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET match on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Home Opener Against St. Cloud State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team hosts its home opener this weekend as it welcomes St. Cloud State to Columbus. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) and Huskies (2-0-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) will face off at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Coach Rohlik, Treloar & Leslie Preview Series with Badgers
The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 home season and Big Ten campaign this weekend with two games against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes (2-0-0) and Badgers (0-0-0) will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Season, single-game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Buckeyes Open Road Schedule vs. Michigan State
The 51st meeting between Ohio State and Michigan State will take place Saturday in East Lansing with a 4 p.m. ET kick from Spartan Stadium. ABC will broadcast nationally with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Notably, the Buckeyes are ranked in the national Top 5...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Baseball To Compete In Frisco Classic
FRISCO, Texas – The Ohio State baseball team will be competing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field, home of the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, March 3-5, Peak Events LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, announced today. The 2023 tournament is set to feature Mississippi...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Runner-up Finish
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan battled through extreme conditions and posted a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate earlier this week and has been named the Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week. Maxwell carded rounds of 72-75-73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Look to Keep Rolling at Nebraska Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off its most thrilling win of the season, No. 16 Ohio State will look to continue the momentum this Saturday when it travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+. This...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: 1993 Women’s Basketball NCAA Runner-Ups
The 1992-93 Ohio State women’s basketball team remains the best in program history after making it all the way to the NCAA Championship game. The ’93 team received the program’s only No. 1 seed, playing in the east regional hosted in Richmond, Va. Ohio State defeated Rutgers...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer and Barnett Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming on the heels of a 3-0 win over No. 6 Penn State and a fourth consecutive shutout, Ohio State graduate forward Kayla Fischer and senior defender Talani Barnett have each been named a Big Ten Player of the Week. Fischer earns offensive honors while Barnett claims her second defensive honors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Finishes First 36 Holes Of Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio— The Buckeyes completed the first two rounds of the Barbara Nicklaus Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Monday. Ohio State is in sixth place with a team score of 646 (+70). Lauren Peter carded a 77 (+5) in the first round of play. She shot 83...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Ohio State vs. NKU in Connor Senn Match Wednesday
No. 17 Ohio State vs. Northern Kentucky — Connor Senn Match. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Connor Senn Match, the 20th annual, will pit the visiting Northern Kentucky Norse vs. the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1-4) Wednesday. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Athletics Administrator Phyllis Bailey Passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Phyllis Bailey, whose name is synonymous with the advancement of women’s sports at The Ohio State University, passed away peacefully over the weekend. She was 96. Organized intercollegiate athletics competition for women within the Ohio State Department of Athletics began in 1965-66, thanks to the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, while senior setter Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week for the second time this season. The Buckeyes improved to 3-1 in conference play last week with wins at RV Michigan and Indiana.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Complete Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio— The Ohio State women’s golf team placed seventh at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, which wrapped up on Tuesday. The Buckeyes finished with a 54-hole team score of 973 (+109). Lauren Peter shot 79 (+7) in the final round of play. She tied for eighth place, moving...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Finishes Runner-up, Buckeyes 4th at Hamptons Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Another tournament and another Top 10 finish for Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan. This week, it was a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at the Maidstone Club in the East Hamptons, N.Y. Moldovan carded a final round 73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Complete Windy First Day of Hamptons Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The effects of Hurricane Ian have been felt all up the east coast and that was certainly part of the story on Monday in the Hamptons as Ohio State completed the first day of the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The Buckeyes shot rounds of 309 and 301 and currently sits in sixth place as round two was suspended by darkness.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host 21st Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State softball team wraps up its fall ball schedule this weekend when it hosts the 21st Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic. The event, one of the largest cancer fundraisers in central Ohio, will take place exclusively at Buckeye Field this year. The Basics. A total...
