WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
9to5Mac
Twitter now lets anyone combine GIFs, videos, and images in the same tweet
Having the ability to post images, videos, and GIFs on Twitter is not something new. However, users have never had the option to combine all these options in the same tweet – until now. The platform announced on Wednesday that, starting today, anyone can combine different types of media when posting a new tweet.
YouTube appears to be testing making people pay in order to watch videos in 4K resolution by upgrading to YouTube Premium
In a reply to a user who tweeted that 4K was showing up as a premium-only feature, YouTube Support tweeted the user was part of an "experiment."
Instagram’s latest innovation: More ads
Instagram is in the middle of an existential crisis as its parent-company Meta has been seeing revenue decline due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy and TikTok increasing growth among new users. To maintain profit in the long run, Instagram decided that users should get this new “feature:” more ads.
zycrypto.com
BC.GAME Unveils New, Improved Website With New Features
BC.GAME announces the launch of its newly revamped website, which offers its users more and better features. This is just one of the many initiatives BC.GAME is taking to ensure that all of its players receive the best service possible. A Newly Redesigned Website from BC.GAME. The primary website features...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Zacks.com
Meta Platforms (META) Launches Latest Features for Facebook
META - Free Report) unveiled the latest features for Facebook, which would help users to customize the Facebook Feed and select the type of content they want to view. Facebook is continuously using machine learning to personalize feeds to users’ interests. Per its strategy, Meta Platforms recently announced the launch of its feature, allowing to select show more or show less on posts from the people and communities that users are connected to and posts that Facebook recommends.
Tim Cook says people don’t know ‘what the metaverse is’ as Apple fights with Facebook
Tim Cook has said that many people would not be able to define what the metaverse is, despite many other technology giants pouring money into building it. The metaverse, which would exist parallel to our own, updates in real-time across platforms and software, and fosters a thriving economy, is seen as the next stage of the internet and has been the focus for many companies such as Meta, formerly Facebook, which rebranded to reflect its new aim, and gaming companies such as Razer.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
This hidden WhatsApp feature lets Android users see messages without read receipts
The WhatsApp widget on Android lets you see all your messages without sending a read receipt. Here's how to use it.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google might make you pay more to watch 4k videos
Google is reportedly testing out a new feature that could impact the quality of videos you watch on YouTube. Over the weekend, many YouTube users took to Reddit and Twitter to lament how they were being asked to upgrade to premium subscription in order to watch videos in high resolution, TechCrunch reported. It is unclear when or how this restriction would be rolled out across the board.
With Ad-Tier Launches, Netflix and Disney+ Wade Further Into Big Data’s Streaming Hazards
There’s an adage dating back to TV advertising in the 1970s: “If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.” And while Netflix and Disney+ advertising tiers will not quite be free, viewers will be able to subscribe to the services at discounted price points as long as they can tolerate a few ads. The launches arrive as the digital ad industry is mid-evolution. Europe and California have passed data privacy laws. Apple has cracked down on the harvesting of user data on their products. Browsers, including Safari and Firefox, have barred the installation of third-party trackers that...
The Metaverse Report Preview
Insider Intelligence's The Metaverse report breaks down the past, present, and future of the ethereal concept of the metaverse—and how virtual reality can push the boundaries of the real world.
Facebook to Shutter Substack Rival Bulletin By Early 2023
Meta will be shutting down Bulletin, its newsletter subscription service, by early next year, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Launched in January 2021, Bulletin was Meta’s response to Substack, which at the time was attracting journalists and writers to its subscription newsletter platform in droves but recently laid off staff in an effort to conserve cash. Bulletin provided writers with an independent website, as well as the possibility of distribution on Facebook News and other publishing and analytic tools. The company also sought to lure writers by initially not taking a cut of their subscription revenue and giving writers full ownership of...
How to make a video call on Android
Whether you reside in the same city or live thousands of miles away, video calls are the best way to stay connected with your loved ones. When the world shut down in 2020, video calls allowed people to see their family members, be virtually present on special occasions, and even work from their homes.
techunwrapped.com
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
