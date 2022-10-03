ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

Artwalk is This Saturday

The creative side of Downtown Lafayette will be on display this Saturday. Multiple organizations pull together for Artwalk the second Saturday of the month to showcase the arts scene here in Lafayette. Multiple galleries museums & independent artists will display their work. Artwalk opens at 5pm. For more information: 337-291-5566...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

3 BIG THINGS: Louisiana vs South Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns hosted South Alabama last Saturday for Homecoming, and the game lived up to the hype. However, the Cajuns came out on the losing in for the third consecutive game after a game-winning field goal from Diego Guajardo as time expired for the Jaguars to win 20-17.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

NAVY SAILOR FROM YOUNGSVILLE VIDEOS STRAIT CROSSING

Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Macey Nolan, is from Youngsville serving aboard the guided missle destroyer USS Finn. The Finn recently made a straits crossing as part of Nimitz Carrier strike group. The task force is also comprised of the USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Chung Hoon, and guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill. They’re on maneuvers in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
Carencro, LA
Society
1037thegame.com

Southside on a tear halfway through 2022

Heading into Week 6, Josh Fontenot has his Southside Sharks on the right track. From a 4-1 start, including a four game winning streak, to taking down opponents like Cecilia, NISH, and Barbe, Southside hasn’t had many things go wrong this year. Not to mention their win over Carencro, which was arguably their biggest win in school history.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy