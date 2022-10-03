Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
3 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Related
1037thegame.com
Kyiv City Ballet Traveled From Ukraine to Perform in Lafayette, Louisiana
Ukrainian dancers from the Kyiv City Ballet left their home country in February to embark on a tour of the United States and their list of stops includes Lafayette, Louisiana. Since the departure from the Ukraine, the company has discovered that they will not be allowed to return home. The...
1037thegame.com
Artwalk is This Saturday
The creative side of Downtown Lafayette will be on display this Saturday. Multiple organizations pull together for Artwalk the second Saturday of the month to showcase the arts scene here in Lafayette. Multiple galleries museums & independent artists will display their work. Artwalk opens at 5pm. For more information: 337-291-5566...
1037thegame.com
3 BIG THINGS: Louisiana vs South Alabama
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns hosted South Alabama last Saturday for Homecoming, and the game lived up to the hype. However, the Cajuns came out on the losing in for the third consecutive game after a game-winning field goal from Diego Guajardo as time expired for the Jaguars to win 20-17.
1037thegame.com
NAVY SAILOR FROM YOUNGSVILLE VIDEOS STRAIT CROSSING
Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Macey Nolan, is from Youngsville serving aboard the guided missle destroyer USS Finn. The Finn recently made a straits crossing as part of Nimitz Carrier strike group. The task force is also comprised of the USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Chung Hoon, and guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill. They’re on maneuvers in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1037thegame.com
Southside on a tear halfway through 2022
Heading into Week 6, Josh Fontenot has his Southside Sharks on the right track. From a 4-1 start, including a four game winning streak, to taking down opponents like Cecilia, NISH, and Barbe, Southside hasn’t had many things go wrong this year. Not to mention their win over Carencro, which was arguably their biggest win in school history.
Comments / 0