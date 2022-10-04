ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon high school volleyball: 2022 state tournament tracker

Check in here to see updates on the latest projected fields for Class 6A-1A state volleyball tournaments. Spooky season is here which means the Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments are also approaching. We've taken a look at all the playoff qualifications and league standings to project what the state tournament bracket would look like at each classification. Important to note, Class 1A has moved to a 32-team field this season and Class 3A is using a 20-team bracket. Class 4A will continue to use a play-in model, which is explained here by the OSAA. The cutoff day for rankings...
New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
BILLINGS, MT

