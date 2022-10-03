ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1037thegame.com

3 BIG THINGS: Louisiana vs South Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns hosted South Alabama last Saturday for Homecoming, and the game lived up to the hype. However, the Cajuns came out on the losing in for the third consecutive game after a game-winning field goal from Diego Guajardo as time expired for the Jaguars to win 20-17.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

SEC revamps 2023 baseball schedule for all member schools

BATON ROUGE — The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

LSU’s Ojulari Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BJ Ojulari was again named as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 21-17 win over Auburn. Ojulari had four tackles and two sacks on the Plains Saturday night, resulting in eight yards lost and one of his sacks led to an LSU touchdown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Southside on a tear halfway through 2022

Heading into Week 6, Josh Fontenot has his Southside Sharks on the right track. From a 4-1 start, including a four game winning streak, to taking down opponents like Cecilia, NISH, and Barbe, Southside hasn’t had many things go wrong this year. Not to mention their win over Carencro, which was arguably their biggest win in school history.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
1037thegame.com

Eric Garror Receives LSWA Honors

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns cornerback and return specialist Eric Garror again received honors for his Special Teams work by the Louisiana Sportswriters’ Association today. Garror, a Mobile native, returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against South Alabama this past Saturday at Cajun Field. The return put the Cajuns up 7-0 early, however, they would fall 20-17 on a game-winning field goal by Diego Guajardo.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

LSU Eunice Bengals Soccer teams maul Ranger College

LSU Eunice men (7-3), now ranked 18th in the most recent NJCAA polls, is riding now the second longest win streak in program history. The Bengals women (6-3-1) have shut out opponents in five of their last six matches. The Bengals would waste little time getting on the scoreboard as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

NAVY SAILOR FROM YOUNGSVILLE VIDEOS STRAIT CROSSING

Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Macey Nolan, is from Youngsville serving aboard the guided missle destroyer USS Finn. The Finn recently made a straits crossing as part of Nimitz Carrier strike group. The task force is also comprised of the USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Chung Hoon, and guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill. They’re on maneuvers in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
1037thegame.com

Artwalk is This Saturday

The creative side of Downtown Lafayette will be on display this Saturday. Multiple organizations pull together for Artwalk the second Saturday of the month to showcase the arts scene here in Lafayette. Multiple galleries museums & independent artists will display their work. Artwalk opens at 5pm. For more information: 337-291-5566...
LAFAYETTE, LA

