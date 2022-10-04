Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
Committee proposes to replace old windows and gutters at Carter County Courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The new Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission reached a major decision during its first meeting on Tuesday evening to replace the windows on guttering of the Carter County Courhtouse. The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget Committee for approval. The Budget Committee meets next Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Managing growth a key focus Johnson City Commission forum
While candidates for the Johnson City Commission touched on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday, including homelessness and partisan elections, managing growth took center stage. There are two seats on the five-member commission on the ballot this November, and four candidates — including two incumbents — are...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Board of Education candidates talk qualifications, school spending, Age Appropriate Materials Act, more at public forum
On Wednesday night, the Johnson City Press and the League of Women’s Voters of Northeast Tennessee hosted a forum for Johnson City Schools Board of Education election candidates to publicly introduce themselves and speak about issues relating to schools. This year’s city school board candidates participated in an informative...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials to develop a plan for communicating with citizens
JONSEBOROUGH — Washington County commissioners are developing a plan they hope will better communications both among themselves and their constituents. The Washington County Communications Task Force met this week to discuss the formulation of a strategy with the county’s communications consultant, Mary Ellen Miller.
Sheriff works to hire more officers at Carter County Jail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Jail remains in limbo in regards to its certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. That will be determined in December, but until then, Sheriff Mike Fraley is working to correct any issues. Fraley says they have addressed all maintenance problems but still need to hire more corrections […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor recognizes fire prevention week
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte visited Cherokee High School on Monday to help the fire science program raise awareness for Fire Prevention Week and officially proclaim it throughout the county. Fire prevention week is Oct.9-15. In his proclamation, DeWitte talked about the state’s high fire mortality rate....
Progress made in Carter County SRO search
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Energy demonstration sites slated for Wise County
RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the...
Kingsport Times-News
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing
WISE — Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
supertalk929.com
Energy Testbed Planned For Part Of Wise County
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Tuesday a first of its kind energy technology testbed is planned for Wise County,Virginia near the Town of Pound. Officials says the initiative builds on the areas unique legacy with more than 100 thousand acres of land previously mined property, more than nine thousand gas wells, numerous mine cavities and water supplies provide the ideal setting for the commercialization of energy technologies including hydrogen, mined based geothermal, nuclear and solar energy.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2, the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Church Hill mayor has abused his authority
For the second year in a row, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to keep its “strong mayor” city government despite that for the second year in a row, the antics of Mayor Dennis Deal have prompted a resolution to replace him with a city manager.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceeds $8,000
BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $8,000 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the...
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
Kingsport Times-News
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
$1M grant will help veterans age in place
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A home repair nonprofit based in Jonesborough has received a $1 million grant that will help dozens of disabled military veterans nationwide with crucial home repairs that allow them to age in place. The three-year U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant to the Coalition for Home Repair allows […]
