Arnaudville, LA

1037thegame.com

Volunteers Needed For Gulf Brew 2022

Louisiana’s Oldest Craft Beer Festival, Gulf Brew is coming up Saturday, October 22, 2022. The festival will take place along Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Attendees will get a taste of 200 different beers. There will be beer tap trucks and music. This beer drinking event is actually a fundraiser. It supports the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race

It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
NEW IBERIA, LA

