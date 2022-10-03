Read full article on original website
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
Louisiana Cotton Festival begins Oct. 14
The Louisiana Cotton Festival will take place Oct. 14-16.
Volunteers Needed For Gulf Brew 2022
Louisiana’s Oldest Craft Beer Festival, Gulf Brew is coming up Saturday, October 22, 2022. The festival will take place along Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Attendees will get a taste of 200 different beers. There will be beer tap trucks and music. This beer drinking event is actually a fundraiser. It supports the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
ASO's 'Symphony in the Sky' Rooftop Concert Returns to Downtown Lafayette
This outdoor event is held atop the Vermilion Street Parking Garage, under the stars, and it features music that the average person might not associate with an orchestra.
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia
This event is one of the largest cookoffs around, with thousands of people attending, and over 70 teams participating, making gallons and gallons of gumbo.
Don’t Sleep On These Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette for Birria
You may have driven by some restaurants and thought to yourself, "I'll never eat in a place like that", based solely on the looks of the place. You might be cheating yourself. Have you ever heard the saying "Never judge a book by its cover"?. I've heard that phrase many...
Where's the Best Place to Get Ice Cream With the Kids in Lafayette?
The first three places that came to my mind are probably some of the same places that will come to your mind.
Kyiv City Ballet Traveled From Ukraine to Perform in Lafayette, Louisiana
Ukrainian dancers from the Kyiv City Ballet left their home country in February to embark on a tour of the United States and their list of stops includes Lafayette, Louisiana. Since the departure from the Ukraine, the company has discovered that they will not be allowed to return home. The...
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
HSL: Acadiana wildlife rehabber needs help
The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking Acadiana to support our wildlife rehabber, and they're offering to match some monetary donations.
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race
It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End
Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall.
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
