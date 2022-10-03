ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs. Auburn | 10.5.22

LSU handed Auburn its first loss of the season Wednesday night in five sets (25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12). After the first set win, the Tigers fell short the next two sets. They were down 14-6 in the fourth set until their 12-4 run. LSU held a .196 hitting percentage, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Hurricane Ian: Donation Drive on Campus

Donation drive by an LSU Student Organization for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Mary Page Wood | Mary_Page_Wood. Check us out on our website for more!. https://www.tigertv.tv/
tigertv.tv

Dark nights at LSU won't be dark for much longer

LSU is beginning to add more lights around campus to increase visibility at night. LSU Campus Planning & Design has just started construction on new lights in parking lots, sidewalks and other common walkways around LSU. The project will not only add new lights, but it will also replace older light fixtures with a more modern LED light.
tigertv.tv

Allie Rice bracelets are making a hit in Louisiana

Since the murder of Allie Rice, the Rice family took the initiative in the from of bracelets, in order to spread awareness about their daughter's murder. The purpose of the bracelets was to raise money for the investigation and her funeral expenses. The Rice family sent these bracelets across Baton...
tigertv.tv

BSU urges students to vote in upcoming midterm election

LSU’s Black Student Union held a voter registration block party on Monday to encourage the LSU community to vote in the election on Nov. 8. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of 100 Senate seats will be voted on. Social justice issues, such as slavery and involuntary servitude in prisons, will also appear on the ballot.
tigertv.tv

Baton Rouge Water Campus gets ready for hurricane season

Baton Rouge Water Campus was recently recognized as the nation's top economic development project. With hurricane season in effect, it is important to protect our coast during inclement weather. "Reducing those threats, trying to build a more resilient response to those kinds of increased threats from sea level rise and...
tigertv.tv

Celebrating heritage with salsa

To celebrate Hispanic heritage month, the LSU Latin American Student Organization hosted the Latinx Night in the Union Ballroom. The event was filled with cultural food, music and a special dance lesson from local latin dance instructor Yesy Barton. Barton began dancing from a very young age in her home...
tigertv.tv

Look out behind you: Electric scooters cause complaints on campus

With about 19,000 student parking spots available and over 34,000 students enrolled at LSU, students often don't find it feasible to move their cars. Students often waste up to 15-20 minutes simply looking for a parking spot. "I think it's bogus, there's a lot of people with cars here," Tre...
