"It feels great to give them their first L this season," Outside Hitter Sanaa Dotson after win
The Auburn Tigers were undefeated in the SEC until a Wednesday night loss against the LSU Tigers. Outside Hitter Sanaa Dotson recorded her fifth double-double of the season. She finished with 22 kills and 13 digs. This becomes her fifth match with over 20 kills, and added three blocks to the win.
Undefeated no more: LSU Volleyball hands Auburn its first loss of the season
LSU turned the tables late and handed Auburn their first loss of the season in five sets (25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers started out hot, winning the first set 25-22, a challenge they have struggled with all season. "We got...
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs. Auburn | 10.5.22
LSU handed Auburn its first loss of the season Wednesday night in five sets (25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12). After the first set win, the Tigers fell short the next two sets. They were down 14-6 in the fourth set until their 12-4 run. LSU held a .196 hitting percentage, which...
On a roll? The Tigers look for their fifth consecutive win against Tennessee
The LSU Football team is gearing up to face Tennessee in an 11 a.m. game on Saturday in Death Valley. After a win against Auburn on the road and being ranked in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, the Tigers' confidence is high. However, they know they have room...
Hurricane Ian: Donation Drive on Campus
Donation drive by an LSU Student Organization for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Mary Page Wood | Mary_Page_Wood. Check us out on our website for more!. https://www.tigertv.tv/
Dark nights at LSU won't be dark for much longer
LSU is beginning to add more lights around campus to increase visibility at night. LSU Campus Planning & Design has just started construction on new lights in parking lots, sidewalks and other common walkways around LSU. The project will not only add new lights, but it will also replace older light fixtures with a more modern LED light.
Allie Rice bracelets are making a hit in Louisiana
Since the murder of Allie Rice, the Rice family took the initiative in the from of bracelets, in order to spread awareness about their daughter's murder. The purpose of the bracelets was to raise money for the investigation and her funeral expenses. The Rice family sent these bracelets across Baton...
BSU urges students to vote in upcoming midterm election
LSU’s Black Student Union held a voter registration block party on Monday to encourage the LSU community to vote in the election on Nov. 8. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of 100 Senate seats will be voted on. Social justice issues, such as slavery and involuntary servitude in prisons, will also appear on the ballot.
Baton Rouge Water Campus gets ready for hurricane season
Baton Rouge Water Campus was recently recognized as the nation's top economic development project. With hurricane season in effect, it is important to protect our coast during inclement weather. "Reducing those threats, trying to build a more resilient response to those kinds of increased threats from sea level rise and...
Celebrating heritage with salsa
To celebrate Hispanic heritage month, the LSU Latin American Student Organization hosted the Latinx Night in the Union Ballroom. The event was filled with cultural food, music and a special dance lesson from local latin dance instructor Yesy Barton. Barton began dancing from a very young age in her home...
Look out behind you: Electric scooters cause complaints on campus
With about 19,000 student parking spots available and over 34,000 students enrolled at LSU, students often don't find it feasible to move their cars. Students often waste up to 15-20 minutes simply looking for a parking spot. "I think it's bogus, there's a lot of people with cars here," Tre...
