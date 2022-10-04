ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower.

Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death.

"LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage.

According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine.

"The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said.

Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping.

"I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said.

Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died.

"LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate.

ETOnline.com

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes

LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
LAFAYETTE, CA
