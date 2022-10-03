ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Tips, advice to prevent dangerous falls

“Falling” is a serious threat for senior citizens 65-years and older. Broken bones or head injuries result in one out of five falls, and falling once doubles your chances of falling again. Staying in good health at any age requires people to take charge of their own health. That’s...
TODAY.com

A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really

An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
KIDS
The Guardian

I can’t come out to my conservative family. I feel so lonely

The question I am a gay man in my early 30s. I have a good job, great friends and I am in good health. My only problem is that I am deeply closeted. No one in my life knows this. My friends and family, though supportive and loving, hold entrenched conservative views, including an antipathy to homosexuality. I don’t want to let them down and I can never come out to them for fear of rejection. I witnessed first-hand what rejection can do to people when a colleague came out to his conservative family. They rejected him and he sadly then took his own life.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Government
parentherald.com

Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?

A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are three ways to cope

For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Lamott
allnurses.com

I Did Not Feel Like A Hero

Specializes in Geriatrics, palliative care, community health. Has 10 years experience. I remember the early days of the pandemic- signing up for my free crocs and free slippers, showing my badge at the chick-fil-a drive-thru for free lunch. My neighbors rang bells and cheered at night. For a few short minutes, I thought I felt like a hero. But the reality quickly set in that I was pregnant, I was working on the front lines, and I was fighting for the very thing people are now celebrating the end of- wearing a mask.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Uncomfortable conversations’ key to Black History Month, says Johnny Nelson

Former boxing champion Johnny Nelson has said people need to have “uncomfortable conversations” about race and history to make a positive change in society.Speaking at the start of Black History Month – held in October each year – the former world cruiserweight champion, 55, said people were now “brave enough” to discuss the issues around race in the UK.“Now it’s all coming to a head because people are brave enough to stand up and have a conversation, and those that are not used to that are feeling threatened, feeling dumb and feeling ignorant but this isn’t a bad thing,” he...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy