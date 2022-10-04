Read full article on original website
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
Police arrest last of 3 suspects in East Palo Alto shootings
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No...
Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
Concord Police: Activity at Sunvalley Shopping Center, avoid area
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – Concord police officers responded to reports of activity at the Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon and they asked people to avoid the area.Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.More information about what prompted the police response was not immediately available.
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
Who cleans up Bay Area homicides?
(KRON) – – The city of Oakland has seen over 100 homicides this year, Mary and Michael McIntosh have been at the center of many of them. Their most recent call, a shooting at a house party in Oakland that killed two teenage boys from Berkeley. Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners is a privately owned company […]
East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger
OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
Update: Deadly shooting in West Oakland marks city's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the Cypress Village neighborhood that marked the grim milestone of the city's 100th homicide this year, according to authorities.The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. Police are requesting for the public to avoid the area. Police later confirmed that the shooting victim died at the scene, marking the 100th homicide of the year in Oakland. The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings over the past week, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus on Wednesday that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.
Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022
OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
newschain
California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say
A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
sfstandard.com
How Many SF Sheriff’s Deputies Failed Their Psychological Exams? State Expands Review After Dozens of Alameda County Deputies Relieved of Duty
State officials plan to review the psychological examination results of more than a quarter of San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputies after nearly 50 Alameda County deputies who failed their psychological exams were relieved of duty. The action follows the alleged murder of a couple in their Dublin home by...
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder
Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
Man arrested in San Leandro after allegedly firing shot at police
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police. San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 […]
Man on conditional prison release arrested in brutal Santa Rosa assault, carjacking
SANTA ROSA -- A Windsor man on conditional release from prison who was suspected in the weekend assault and carjacking a 67-year-old man in Santa Rosa turned himself in Tuesday morning, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, on Tuesday morning shortly before 11 a.m., 28-year-old Windsor resident Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez was arrested after he turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail. Officers took him into custody without incident. Leaton-Gomez was suspected in an incident that happened late Sunday morning. At around 11:40 am, Santa Rosa police officers responded to a report of a carjacking...
