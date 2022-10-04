CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.

CONCORD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO