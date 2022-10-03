Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai faces lawsuit for allegedly overstaying lease
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is facing charges from a landlord who alleges it overstayed its lease, the Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Shawn Khodadadian, MD, a gastroenterologist, owns the building in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood where Mount Sinai Heart Institute is housed. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 3, Dr. Khodadadian claimed the hospital refused to leave the property in March 2021 when its sublease expired.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
beckershospitalreview.com
With Hurricane Ian, Southeast supply chain 4 to 8 weeks away from recovery
After Hurricane Ian slammed into hospitals and medical supply facilities in the Southeast, it may take one to two months for logistics networks to fully recover from the storm's wrath, Bloomberg reported Oct. 6. Some Florida health systems reopened Sept. 30, but one hospital's roof was torn off from the...
