thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers Picket At 3 Hospitals Over Contract Talks
Health care workers held an informational picket on Tuesday at three PeaceHealth hospitals to voice concerns about staffing levels and working conditions as they negotiate a new contract. The action came amid negotiations for nearly 2,000 PeaceHealth employees represented by the Service Employees International Union, including dietary workers, certified nursing...
klcc.org
Oregon will keep masks mandatory in health care settings, at least through flu season
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently rescinded rules requiring universal masking in health care settings. The rule change only applies to areas where transmission rates of COVID-19 are not high. Nearly half of Oregon’s 36 counties still fall into that category. The Oregon Health Authority said...
q13fox.com
Washington hospitals risk reducing healthcare services amid financial struggles
SEATTLE - Bankruptcy, closures and reduced services—going out of business is the potential fate of hospitals across Washington struggling in a financial crisis. This dire situation is already affecting at least two communities in the Puget Sound. 97% of hospitals across the state participated in a financial survey conducted...
KATU.com
Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
KDRV
Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
KXL
Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security
PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged
Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
Drazan on homelessness: Republican candidate for governor weighs in in housing crisis
OREGON, USA — It’s about five weeks until the November election and the race for governor is heating up. According to recent polls, Republican Christine Drazan is in the lead and Democrat Tina Kotek is not far behind, followed by Independent candidate Betsy Johnson. KGW is sitting down...
kezi.com
Lane County to open new shelter in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ore. -- Lane County Health and Human Services announced that a new community shelter is being opened in Glenwood to serve some of Lane County’s most vulnerable community members. The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter will open October 6 at 1545 Brooklyn Street. LCH&HS officials say the shelter will provide...
Chronicle
Braun Criticizes Cost, Secrecy of Collective Bargaining Agreement Reached Between Gov. Inslee and Union
State Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement on Monday criticizing a collective bargaining agreement reached between Gov. Jay Inslee and the public employees union, who Braun referred to as Inslee’s “campaign donors.”. “I don’t fault public employees for wanting raises. Right now, we only know...
Watch: KATU hosts Oregon governor debate
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
ijpr.org
Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes
The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives
As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
kezi.com
Street repair bond measure up for consideration on November ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, the conversation around several ballot measures is heating up. In Eugene, voters will have a role in deciding the future of several of the city's roads. A large chunk of the $61.2 million bond measure would reportedly fund repair projects on 42 sections...
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
kezi.com
City of Eugene releases annual 'Hate and Bias Report'
EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene has released the annual numbers on hate and bias crimes in the community. The city has been releasing these reports for a decade now. According to the report, the highest number of hate and bias crimes were back in 2017, with 74 reports. In 2020, the numbers went down to 54. The report also highlights that in 2021, there were only 27 incidents of hate and bias crimes.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
