Lane County, OR

PeaceHealth Workers Picket At 3 Hospitals Over Contract Talks

Health care workers held an informational picket on Tuesday at three PeaceHealth hospitals to voice concerns about staffing levels and working conditions as they negotiate a new contract. The action came amid negotiations for nearly 2,000 PeaceHealth employees represented by the Service Employees International Union, including dietary workers, certified nursing...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KATU.com

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security

PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged

Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Lane County to open new shelter in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ore. -- Lane County Health and Human Services announced that a new community shelter is being opened in Glenwood to serve some of Lane County’s most vulnerable community members. The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter will open October 6 at 1545 Brooklyn Street. LCH&HS officials say the shelter will provide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Watch: KATU hosts Oregon governor debate

The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms

Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes

The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives

As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Street repair bond measure up for consideration on November ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, the conversation around several ballot measures is heating up. In Eugene, voters will have a role in deciding the future of several of the city's roads. A large chunk of the $61.2 million bond measure would reportedly fund repair projects on 42 sections...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE

Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

City of Eugene releases annual 'Hate and Bias Report'

EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene has released the annual numbers on hate and bias crimes in the community. The city has been releasing these reports for a decade now. According to the report, the highest number of hate and bias crimes were back in 2017, with 74 reports. In 2020, the numbers went down to 54. The report also highlights that in 2021, there were only 27 incidents of hate and bias crimes.
EUGENE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

