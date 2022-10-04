Read full article on original website
glitter girl
2d ago
Where was the bag found? Was it found at baggage claim or in the waiting area? How did it pass the x-ray machines?
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 6, 2022)
Honolulu police said a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing Thursday on Kapiolani Boulevard. Journey released their 15th album called "Freedom" at the beginning of the year and this stop in Hawaii is the final stop of their 2022 tour. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges.
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki ― They’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an impact by sending the message that illegal activity in Waikiki has greater consequences.
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says
An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced. The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept...
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki. Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. Authorities have not released any information about...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
HFD: Civilian drones are delaying care, putting people at risk during rescue operations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Aviation Administration is joining forces with first responders to warn civilian drone operators against flying in restricted airspace and interfering with emergency operations. Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department said Air One has been forced to land or stop doing water drops over brush fires...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
Nonprofit calls on Navy to address high lead contamination in waters off Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local non-profit is calling on the Navy to address high levels of lead contamination along the Puuloa shoreline in Ewa Beach. Surfrider Foundation Oahu said they collected samples in the beach adjacent to the Puualoa Range Training Facility earlier this year. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg.
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu to assess services for Hawaii vets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing Thursday on Kapiolani Boulevard. Officials said Welden Manuel was arrested for second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man around 12 p.m. The incident happened near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard. A witness told authorities...
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
Business Report: High-rise residential development projects in town
Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii trying an amazing lunch special at Restaurant Suntory located in the Royal Hawaiian Center. What's Trending: Controversy in the chess world; Massive pumpkin weighs in. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Chess officials are investigating alleged cheating at competition. And check...
HPD asked for feedback on proposed rules for concealed weapons permits ― and they got it
"All youth should know there is a place for them in our city programs." What the Tech: Here's some do's and don'ts for online shopping. In the past two years, shopping on Facebook Marketplace has become one of the biggest online sellers. But as Jamey Tucker reports, buyers beware. ‘We...
Police investigating after 2 women injured in apparent Aina Haina home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent home invasion in Aina Haina Wednesday evening that left two women injured. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway in the Paiko Lagoon area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when...
