Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
Cold weather forecast from Plains to Gulf Coast
Cooler temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Gulf Coast over the next few days and lake effect snow will fall for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will likely go across the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Dry and warm midweek, next cold front arrives Friday
Weather for the region will be mostly pleasant and dry. More clouds will begin around Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. But weather will remain comfortable.
