Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will likely go across the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
