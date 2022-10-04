Man convicted of fatally stabbing and strangling Amy Lord after terrorizing her for two hours asks federal court to overturn his life sentence

Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Man convicted in 2013 murder of South Boston woman asks federal judge to toss conviction, release him
“In pursuing a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, [Alemany’s] attorneys violated his right to choose whether to admit guilt for the charged offenses.”. A man serving a life sentence for the 2013 stabbing death of a South Boston woman is asking a federal judge to toss out his conviction and release him from prison because, he claims, his trial attorneys pursued an insanity defense without his consent, according to documents filed Monday in the US District Court for Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in federal case after 390 grams of fentanyl, gun silencer found in home
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A Pembroke man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges. According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Goff, 28, made three sales of fentanyl to an informant in the fall of 2020. Goff pleaded guilty to possession with the...
Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
Providence man convicted for 2nd time in 2011 murder
The Providence man charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in the capital city more than a decade ago was found guilty for the second time Tuesday.
capecod.com
Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping
BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
‘The quickest glance’ could have saved 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life, state argues as driver goes on trial
Prosecutors argued in a Boston court Wednesday morning that “the quickest glance” from a driver could have saved the life of a young boy whose death she is accused of causing in a crash in South Boston. In opening statements, attorneys presented competing explanations for the role South...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
WCVB
17-year-old held without bail after classmate shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston
BOSTON — Students returning to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Wednesday after a student was shot by a classmate were met with an increased police presence, as well as top city and school officials. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
Convicted felon pleads guilty to making, selling crack cocaine
A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine while on supervised release from a previous conviction, according to prosecutors.
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Mass. man accused of killing mother died of ‘apparent suicide’ in jail
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
fox29.com
Massachusetts man charged with mom's murder chokes on wet toilet paper, dies in custody
A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his mom, then setting her body on fire in front of her $900,000 Cape Cod home, choked to death on wet toilet paper in his jail cell over the weekend, authorities said. Adam Howe, 34, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford,...
Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident
A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
