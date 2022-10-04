ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man convicted of fatally stabbing and strangling Amy Lord after terrorizing her for two hours asks federal court to overturn his life sentence

Boston Globe

Man convicted in 2013 murder of South Boston woman asks federal judge to toss conviction, release him

“In pursuing a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, [Alemany’s] attorneys violated his right to choose whether to admit guilt for the charged offenses.”. A man serving a life sentence for the 2013 stabbing death of a South Boston woman is asking a federal judge to toss out his conviction and release him from prison because, he claims, his trial attorneys pursued an insanity defense without his consent, according to documents filed Monday in the US District Court for Massachusetts.
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping

BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act

Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
nbcboston.com

Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial

Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
