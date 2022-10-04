Read full article on original website
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
buffalorising.com
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State
You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
chronicle-express.com
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
Who’s running for New York State offices?
(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
Early voting times & locations in Steuben County
Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
These Are The 8 Most Important Issues To New York State Voters
On Tuesday, November 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls for state elections and America's hotly contested midterms. With tensions mounting throughout 2022 on a variety of issues very close to many, a new poll shows what topics are most important to New York State and may define the general election.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
wellsvillesun.com
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen
Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
WIVB
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charge. It’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 month before election
DETROIT – Michigan Democratic incumbents for two major statewide offices have growing leads over their Republican opponents one month out from the November election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that Democratic incumbent Michigan Attorney General...
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
