Allegany County, NY

buffalorising.com

NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.

NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State

You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
POLITICS
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
City
Allegany, NY
County
Allegany County, NY
Allegany County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Who’s running for New York State offices?

(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Breeze

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
#Funerals#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings

New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
wellsvillesun.com

Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home

Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
CANISTEO, NY
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
WIVB

2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charge. It’s...
HAMBURG, NY

