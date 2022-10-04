Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
oregonobserver.com
Boys cross country: Oregon finishes ninth at Platteville Invitational
Oregon senior Wil Cram finished 22nd place in the Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Platteville. Cram ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 44.3 seconds, reaching the top-25 out of 194 runners. Sophomore Joseph Downey took 69th (18:11.6) and freshman Kaito Mikkelson placed 72nd (18:44.4). Junior...
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: No. 2 Oregon clips No. 10 Eau Claire Memorial, ties No. 8 Hudson
With just one more Badger West game remaining before locking up a berth in the league championship game, the Oregon boys soccer team continued its quest to repeat as conference champions. Oregon (13-2-2, 6-0 Badger West), ranked No. 2 in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, faced...
oregonobserver.com
Volleyball: Oregon finishes second at Reedsburg Invitational
The Oregon volleyball team went 3-2 to finish second palace at the Reedsburg Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Panthers had the tiebreaker over Milton for second place by virtue of a two-set win over the Red Hawks. Oregon (18-10, 4-2 Badger West) has two more matches before the conference...
oregonobserver.com
Girls golf: Oregon’s Addison Sabel wins playoff, joins Drew Hoffer as state qualifier
Sophomore Addison Sabel won a playoff to join junior teammate Drew Hoffer as a state qualifier during a WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Oregon was coming off a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregonobserver.com
Youth soccer: Four Oregon teams capture titles in Fall Fury Tournament
The Oregon Soccer Club had four teams win championships in the 32nd annual Fall Fury Tournament from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2, in Fitchburg, Brooklyn and Oregon. The tournament featured 115 teams from Wisconsin and Illinois with 208 games played over the weekend. The four championship teams from Oregon were the 2008/09 Girls Orange, 2010 Girls Orange, 2011 Boys Orange and 2008/09 Boys Orange. Oregon was the only club to have more than one champion.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon Chamber hosts 2022 Fall Business Expo
The Oregon Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 2022 Fall Business Expo from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event features local businesses and a showcase of their products. Aside from that, however, it’s also designed to be a family-friendly night with other activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, a beer garden and more.
oregonobserver.com
OPD requests public comments on agency performance
Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf invited members of the Village of Oregon community to offer their thoughts and comments about the Oregon Police Department (OPD) to an assessment team between 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. A group from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) arrived on Tuesday, Oct. 4...
oregonobserver.com
Letter: Election letters to the editor deadline is Oct. 21
The deadline for election-related letters to the editor to the Oregon Observer is noon on Friday, Oct. 21 for publication online and in the Thursday, Oct. 27 print edition of the newspaper. This is to provide the newspaper an opportunity to print a correction, clarification or rebuttal in the Nov. 3 newspaper, if needed, before the Nov. 8 election.
Comments / 0