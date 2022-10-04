ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys cross country: Oregon finishes ninth at Platteville Invitational

Oregon senior Wil Cram finished 22nd place in the Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Platteville. Cram ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 44.3 seconds, reaching the top-25 out of 194 runners. Sophomore Joseph Downey took 69th (18:11.6) and freshman Kaito Mikkelson placed 72nd (18:44.4). Junior...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys soccer: No. 2 Oregon clips No. 10 Eau Claire Memorial, ties No. 8 Hudson

With just one more Badger West game remaining before locking up a berth in the league championship game, the Oregon boys soccer team continued its quest to repeat as conference champions. Oregon (13-2-2, 6-0 Badger West), ranked No. 2 in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, faced...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Volleyball: Oregon finishes second at Reedsburg Invitational

The Oregon volleyball team went 3-2 to finish second palace at the Reedsburg Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Panthers had the tiebreaker over Milton for second place by virtue of a two-set win over the Red Hawks. Oregon (18-10, 4-2 Badger West) has two more matches before the conference...
REEDSBURG, WI
oregonobserver.com

Youth soccer: Four Oregon teams capture titles in Fall Fury Tournament

The Oregon Soccer Club had four teams win championships in the 32nd annual Fall Fury Tournament from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2, in Fitchburg, Brooklyn and Oregon. The tournament featured 115 teams from Wisconsin and Illinois with 208 games played over the weekend. The four championship teams from Oregon were the 2008/09 Girls Orange, 2010 Girls Orange, 2011 Boys Orange and 2008/09 Boys Orange. Oregon was the only club to have more than one champion.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon Chamber hosts 2022 Fall Business Expo

The Oregon Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 2022 Fall Business Expo from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event features local businesses and a showcase of their products. Aside from that, however, it’s also designed to be a family-friendly night with other activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, a beer garden and more.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

OPD requests public comments on agency performance

Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf invited members of the Village of Oregon community to offer their thoughts and comments about the Oregon Police Department (OPD) to an assessment team between 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. A group from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) arrived on Tuesday, Oct. 4...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: Election letters to the editor deadline is Oct. 21

The deadline for election-related letters to the editor to the Oregon Observer is noon on Friday, Oct. 21 for publication online and in the Thursday, Oct. 27 print edition of the newspaper. This is to provide the newspaper an opportunity to print a correction, clarification or rebuttal in the Nov. 3 newspaper, if needed, before the Nov. 8 election.
OREGON, WI

