The Oregon Soccer Club had four teams win championships in the 32nd annual Fall Fury Tournament from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2, in Fitchburg, Brooklyn and Oregon. The tournament featured 115 teams from Wisconsin and Illinois with 208 games played over the weekend. The four championship teams from Oregon were the 2008/09 Girls Orange, 2010 Girls Orange, 2011 Boys Orange and 2008/09 Boys Orange. Oregon was the only club to have more than one champion.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO