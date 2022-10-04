Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people. These are the victims and what we knew about them
This is what we knew about the 17 victims killed by Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of Netflix's show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 1