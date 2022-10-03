ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Strike Late to Draw Shorthanded Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were down a goal with 17 minutes to play at the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday evening. But at that precise moment, the Raiders would go up a player due to a red card assessed to Charlotte, and they promptly made the Niners pay for having to play shorthanded late in the match that finished in a 1-1 draw at Transamerica Field.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raider duo falls in the Round of 32 of the ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. — Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha competed in a hard-fought match in the round of 32 of the ITA All-American Championships. Brostrom Poulsen and Rocha faced USC's Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye, the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw of the tournament. The Trojans were also the No. 2 doubles team in the nation.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee Heads to the Queen City for Conference Matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are on the road again for a primetime Conference USA duel against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday night. After earning a draw against rivals Western Kentucky last Sunday, the Blue Raiders will look to earn points for their second consecutive match when the ball drops at 6 p.m. central time at Transamerica Field.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

“Old School” Decorian Patterson breaks out at corner

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With time ticking down on Friday night against UTSA, Decorian Patterson had to get back in the game. Late in the third quarter, his team down three scores after he missed time during the game with a shoulder injury, Patterson got cleared by the training staff, strapped his helmet back on, and brought the energy he had brought all season.
MURFREESBORO, TN
MTSU Set to Host the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is hosting the UTSA Roadrunners this Friday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m. The match will be streamed on the Conference USA network for free. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 1-2 C-USA) saw their first loss streak of the season after...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders to Host Bevill State on Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders look to continue their fast start to the 2022-23 fall campaign when they host the Bevill State Community College Bears at Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch for the 10-inning contest is slated for 4 p.m. MTSU is 3-0 through the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Edlin named Conference USA Player of the Week

DALLAS - Taylor Edlin has been named the Blenders Eyewear Conference USA Women's Golf Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office today. Edlin led the Blue Raiders with an 11th place finish at Old Dominion's Evie Odom Invitational over the weekend. Edlin recorded 13 birdies during the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU Athletics launches NIL Image Apparel Store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Athletics is excited to announce the launch of the department's NIL online store front, with the help of partners Image Apparel Solutions and the Athlete Licensing Company. The store, accessed at mtsu22.itemorder.com, allows for friends, family and fans of MTSU student-athletes to purchase licensed apparel...
MURFREESBORO, TN
