ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing

The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care

Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Care#Behavioral Health#Medical Services#General Health#Centerwell
MedicalXpress

Little has changed in four decades of dementia care, study finds

A new study has found ineffective co-ordination of services and fragmented care plans in England has resulted in very little improving for dementia caregivers in forty years. The review also shows the persistent emphasis on "cure over care" in dementia strategy has rendered policy recommendations limited when it comes to improvements at a local community level.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Effective practice facilitators improve CVD management in primary care

Facilitators are often used in primary care settings to help practices incorporate evidence-based recommendations and improve health outcomes. Practices with more effective facilitators saw greater improvements in health outcomes regarding aspirin use, BP control and smoking cessation counseling compared with practices that had less effective facilitators. Effective facilitators in primary...
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients

WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckersspine.com

'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September

Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
KTNV

The Family Heart Foundation | 10/4/22

High Cholesterol affects over 94 million adults in the United States. Joining us to discuss the importance of lowering your cholesterol, Founder and CEO of The Family Heart Foundation, Katherine Wilemon and Imaging Cardiologist at Stanford Health Care, Dr. Abha Khandelwal, speak about the importance of lowering your cholesterol. This...
ADVOCACY
KTNV

Committee for Children | 10/5/22

Captain Compassion® is back! Committee for Children's bullying prevention superhero has returned in support of National Bullying Prevention Month. This segment is paid for by Committee for Children.
KIDS
KTNV

GN Hearing | 9/22/22

Hearing loss is one of the more common conditions people will face in the course of their lifetimes. Dr. Cliff Olson, Board Certified Audiologist, helps you spot the signs of hearing loss, and what technology is out there to help you hear better. This segment is paid for by GN...
HEALTH
The Ledger

Hearing aid or PSAP?

Hearing aids are for people who have hearing loss. A PSAP or personal sound amplification product is for people without hearing loss who want to make sounds louder at times for activities like birdwatching or hunting. The Food and Drug Administration regulates hearing aids. It doesn’t regulate PSAPS and PSAPs...
ELECTRONICS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Telehealth patients flocking to virtual appointments for some routine care

The routine physician's office visit is experiencing disruption at the hands of virtual care technology. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, a growing majority of consumers now say they prefer telehealth over in-person visits for a wide range of routine care, including prescription refills, reviews of medication options and to discuss medical results.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Addressing Disparities Through the Enhancing Oncology Model and the Opportunity With Medically Integrated Dispensing

CancerNetwork spoke with AmerisourceBergen's Lisa Harrison, RPh, about how the new Enhancing Oncology Model and medically integrated dispensing factor into combating health disparities. The health equity conversation has come to the fore in a significant way since the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, with subsequent focus on the treatment of...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Physicians Are Critical to Restoring Trust in Healthcare

Medical advancements and life-improving/lifesaving tools have rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Yet, trust in healthcare and healthcare institutions has been declining during that same period and has only been exacerbated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicine and science related to healthcare have become so complex that many areas of medicine are truly only understood by a select group of sub-specialists, and many have lost the big picture when it comes to an individual’s health and become stuck in the weeds. The tools and skills required to effectively communicate science and medicine are lacking, especially in a world in which medical complexity is rising while time and individuals’ attention are at a premium.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success

The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy