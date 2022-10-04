Read full article on original website
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
MedicalXpress
New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing
The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Tens of thousands’ of nursing home caregivers could lose their jobs this week: AHCA
“Tens of thousands” of nursing home caregivers could lose their job on Friday if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not reissue a blanket waiver, the American Health Care Association said Monday. Reissuance of the waiver would allow US nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides during...
AMA
How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care
Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
MedicalXpress
Little has changed in four decades of dementia care, study finds
A new study has found ineffective co-ordination of services and fragmented care plans in England has resulted in very little improving for dementia caregivers in forty years. The review also shows the persistent emphasis on "cure over care" in dementia strategy has rendered policy recommendations limited when it comes to improvements at a local community level.
healio.com
Effective practice facilitators improve CVD management in primary care
Facilitators are often used in primary care settings to help practices incorporate evidence-based recommendations and improve health outcomes. Practices with more effective facilitators saw greater improvements in health outcomes regarding aspirin use, BP control and smoking cessation counseling compared with practices that had less effective facilitators. Effective facilitators in primary...
AMA
Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients
WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
WebMD’s Top Doc to Speak at Neumann about Nursing Burnout
Image via Neumann University. Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer of WebMD, will address “Mental Health and Nursing” at Neumann University on Saturday, October 15, at 10 a.m.
beckersspine.com
'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September
Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
KTNV
The Family Heart Foundation | 10/4/22
High Cholesterol affects over 94 million adults in the United States. Joining us to discuss the importance of lowering your cholesterol, Founder and CEO of The Family Heart Foundation, Katherine Wilemon and Imaging Cardiologist at Stanford Health Care, Dr. Abha Khandelwal, speak about the importance of lowering your cholesterol. This...
KTNV
Committee for Children | 10/5/22
Captain Compassion® is back! Committee for Children's bullying prevention superhero has returned in support of National Bullying Prevention Month. This segment is paid for by Committee for Children.
KIDS・
KTNV
GN Hearing | 9/22/22
Hearing loss is one of the more common conditions people will face in the course of their lifetimes. Dr. Cliff Olson, Board Certified Audiologist, helps you spot the signs of hearing loss, and what technology is out there to help you hear better. This segment is paid for by GN...
Hearing aid or PSAP?
Hearing aids are for people who have hearing loss. A PSAP or personal sound amplification product is for people without hearing loss who want to make sounds louder at times for activities like birdwatching or hunting. The Food and Drug Administration regulates hearing aids. It doesn’t regulate PSAPS and PSAPs...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Telehealth patients flocking to virtual appointments for some routine care
The routine physician's office visit is experiencing disruption at the hands of virtual care technology. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, a growing majority of consumers now say they prefer telehealth over in-person visits for a wide range of routine care, including prescription refills, reviews of medication options and to discuss medical results.
Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
cancernetwork.com
Addressing Disparities Through the Enhancing Oncology Model and the Opportunity With Medically Integrated Dispensing
CancerNetwork spoke with AmerisourceBergen's Lisa Harrison, RPh, about how the new Enhancing Oncology Model and medically integrated dispensing factor into combating health disparities. The health equity conversation has come to the fore in a significant way since the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, with subsequent focus on the treatment of...
MedCity News
Mental health startup for seniors rakes in $32M from General Catalyst, Mass General, others
“Despite billions of dollars having been invested in mental health over the course of the last three or four years, we’ve seen very little innovation in frankly one of the biggest and most urgent needs we have: seniors’ mental health,” said Kris Engskov, co-founder and CEO of Rippl Care.
College of Medicine implements manikins and sutures for all sizes and skin tones
To better represent different patient types, manikins and suture pads used for medical training have been diversified in skin color shades and body types. Credit: Courtesy of Serena Smith.
physiciansweekly.com
Physicians Are Critical to Restoring Trust in Healthcare
Medical advancements and life-improving/lifesaving tools have rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Yet, trust in healthcare and healthcare institutions has been declining during that same period and has only been exacerbated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicine and science related to healthcare have become so complex that many areas of medicine are truly only understood by a select group of sub-specialists, and many have lost the big picture when it comes to an individual’s health and become stuck in the weeds. The tools and skills required to effectively communicate science and medicine are lacking, especially in a world in which medical complexity is rising while time and individuals’ attention are at a premium.
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
