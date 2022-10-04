Christine and the Queens returned this year with a new alias, Redcar, and a vampy electro-pop single, “Je te vois enfin.” “rien dire,” the follow-up from his upcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, is less strident than its predecessor. Built on a soft, minimal palette of synth pads and fluttering drums, the song sheds some of the gothier excesses of Chris’ earlier work—the painterly grandiosity of La vita nuova, the brutalist funk of Chris—while still showcasing his gift for arresting melodies and passionate vocal performances. A hesitant verse flowers into a psalm-like chorus as Chris meditates on the persistence of love through separation and death: ”Oh on s’apprend/Oh on s’attend/Oh on se rend et sans jamais rien dire” (“Oh, we learn each other/Oh, we wait for each other/Oh, we surrender and without ever speaking.”) The music swells and recedes as he repeats these lines, leaving you with little but his voice and the sustain of two synthesizer lines. It’s no grand declaration of a song, just a moment of clarity, lending words to ineffable feelings.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO