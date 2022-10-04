Read full article on original website
Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned
Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens returned this year with a new alias, Redcar, and a vampy electro-pop single, “Je te vois enfin.” “rien dire,” the follow-up from his upcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, is less strident than its predecessor. Built on a soft, minimal palette of synth pads and fluttering drums, the song sheds some of the gothier excesses of Chris’ earlier work—the painterly grandiosity of La vita nuova, the brutalist funk of Chris—while still showcasing his gift for arresting melodies and passionate vocal performances. A hesitant verse flowers into a psalm-like chorus as Chris meditates on the persistence of love through separation and death: ”Oh on s’apprend/Oh on s’attend/Oh on se rend et sans jamais rien dire” (“Oh, we learn each other/Oh, we wait for each other/Oh, we surrender and without ever speaking.”) The music swells and recedes as he repeats these lines, leaving you with little but his voice and the sustain of two synthesizer lines. It’s no grand declaration of a song, just a moment of clarity, lending words to ineffable feelings.
KTNV
Sleep Tip Of The Day | 9/26/22
Having a hard time getting some rest? These tips can help you get that good night's rest. Wake up at the same time, yes even on the weekend. Rethink how you wind down, turn off electronics and grab a book. The SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY is paid for by...
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
'The Hero of This Book' is a lightly fictionalized memoir that examines devotion
Elizabeth McCracken promised her mom she'd never write about her. But this work of fiction strives to conjure her up in order to prevent her from "evanescing."
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
Nursing the Commercially Ill
I then arranged with Mr. Gates to accept a position whereby he could help me unravel these tangled affairs, and become, like myself, a man of business, but it was agreed between us that he should not abandon his larger and more important plans for working out some philanthropic aspirations that he had.
M&Ms introduces first new character in more than a decade: Purple
Mars has introduced its first new M&M character in more than a decade. The new purple "spokescandy" is a peanut M&M designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, the brand's parent company Mars said in a press release. Purple joins the company's other characters, Red, Yellow, Green, Brown, Orange and Blue,...
withguitars.com
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ‘Dreams Don’t Make Noise’
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ’Dreams Don’t Make Noise’. In Lasse Matthiessen’s “Dreams Don’t Make Noise”, he sings of looking out over to Sicily’s warm, dry sienna-coloured earth. He sings about the grapes that grow from the ground and about the sweet wine he and a mystery lady friend had in the evening. Wine made from the grapes. While he looks at her, who ”sucks the light out of the day and glows like the full moon at night”.
iheart.com
New M & M color! Hello PURPLE!
On Sept. 28, Mars, M&Ms parent company introduced their newest "spokescandy." For the first time in a decade a new color has joined the lineup. Say hello to Purple!. The original chocolate candy crew, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue and Brown, is joined by Purple "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity." She has a "charm and quirky" nature driven by "self-awareness, authenticity and confidence." according to a statement from Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley.
New IDW series Breath of Shadows introduces a rock star and horrors in the jungle
IDW Publishing's Breath of Shadows will debut in February 2023
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
Science fiction exhibition in London takes visitors on a journey into space
Voyage to the Edge of Imagination at the Science Museum uses AI and interactive exhibits to create an immersive experience
“What They Call Us”
The video for “What They Call Us,” Karin Dreijer’s first new song in five years as Fever Ray, opens on Dreijer as a sallow office drone, greenish circles beneath vacant eyes, half-eaten watermelon lying masticated on their desk. Then, they travel via desk chair to darker, torchlit realms, office suddenly yielding to forest. By video’s end, Dreijer is lying in a pile of Xeroxes of their own face and inciting their coworkers into a Matrix Reloaded–style bacchanal. Like every Dreijer visual, it hypnotizes without quite explaining itself, but the overarching theme seems to be yearning from within spiritual imprisonment.
