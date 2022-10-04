ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Creating Sober Spaces at Music Events Is the Aim of a New Initiative for Fans in Recovery

Organization Stand Together Music and nonprofit The Phoenix have launched a new initiative in an effort to create safe spaces at music events for fans in addiction recovery. The initiative, called One Million Strong (1MS), aims to eventually help 1 million people access sober spaces at music events by engaging communities across the country, with the help of musicians, venues, festivals and streaming and ticketing platforms.
