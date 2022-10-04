Read full article on original website
Great American Foodie Fest | 9/23/22
The 10th Anniversary Great American Foodie Fest is back at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Noel Casimiro, the event founder, is in studio to invite you. The largest food festival on the West Coast runs Sept. 23 - 25. There will be carnival rides, live entertainment and over 70 different food trucks to choose from.
Nevada Ballet Theatre | 10/4/22
The Nevada Ballet Theatre is bringing 19th century Transylvania to Las Vegas. Storyteller and choreographer, Ben Stevenson invites you to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts to watch DRACULA for four nights in October. DRACULA Performances:. Oct. 6, 2022. Oct. 7, 2022. Oct. 8, 2022. Oct. 9, 2022.
Summit Integrated Health | 9/26/22
If you suffer from diabetic nerve pain, such as neuropathy, there are cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. Ashley Pritchard, Medical Director for Summit Integrated Health, describes the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy. Summit Integrated Health can create a treatment plan so that it can identify...
Clark County Credit Union | 9/30/22
Being mindful and strategic with your food expenses is a great way to save you money, especially now that many grocery store items have gone up in price significantly. Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Clark County Credit Union provides tips to avoid eating into your budget. This segment is...
15-year-old on bicycle hit by car, critically injured in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car early Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Police say the teen was riding a bicycle eastbound on Rochelle Avenue near Cimarron Road at approximately 5:42 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a white Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Cimarron, approaching the intersection with Rochelle.
Driver, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer hospitalized after car crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on Monday morning. The officer was driving their marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision at 9:51 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of Harmon and Eastern avenues.
