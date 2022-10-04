Read full article on original website
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Top Speed
Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game
Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
KTNV
Hertz | 9/29/22
Fall is a great time for a road trip, and what better way to travel and explore in than with a limited-edition Mustang Shelby! Lifestyle Expert, Kathy Buccio invites JJ Snyder and viewers to rent the all new Mustang Shelby GT-H, exclusively at Hertz. This segment is paid for by...
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
Road & Track
Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction
A collection of 131 classic cars, including some pristine racing and sports cars, spanning Ford to Bugatti to Mercedes, is going on the block at Broad Arrow Auctions in New York on October 14. While there’s no reserve for most of the collection, the total spent could reach up to around $30 million.
Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
RideApart
Suzuki Brings Address 125, Avenis 125, And Burgman Street 125EX To Intermot
If you’re in the market for a new 125cc scooter in Europe, Suzuki just introduced three of them at Intermot 2022. The Address 125, Avenis 125, and Burgman Street 125EX all come packed with the features that most commuters look for in a solid everyday ride. Each one boasts slightly different styling, calibrated to fit a range of personal style concepts for individual riders.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited In Peak Blue: Gallery
Back in August, Ford revealed that the Bronco family would receive special Heritage Edition models for the 2023 model year, featuring retro-inspired two-tone paint schemes as a throwback to liveries from the Bronco’s past. Ford Authority recently spotted a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition up close at the Woodward Dream Cruise, sporting a coat of Yellowstone Metallic paint. Now, we’ve gotten a good look at another one, this time a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition dressed in Peak Blue.
