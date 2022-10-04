Read full article on original website
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59. Every healthcare organization and leader is thinking about how to provide the experiences that patients and consumers have come to expect of the healthcare system. However, the legacy technology platforms that many orgs have today–especially payers–will get in the way of that digital transformation. Sagnik Battacharya, EVP at HealthEdge, talks about how payers can accomplish true business transformation, both in terms of data capabilities and interoperability.
GlobalComix and Ox Eye Media announce on-demand comics printing service GC Press
GC Press will be the first on-demand printing service in the comics industry
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Virtual Clinical Podcast : Fill Up Your Cup Project with Emily Mazurak
The Virtual Clinical Podcast : Fill Up Your Cup Project with Emily Mazurak. We join Emily Mazurak in this episode for all things Fill Up Your Cup Project. Emily describes her start in nursing in Pediatrics as a Trauma Fellow, who eventually became a travel nurse. During this time, she experienced burnout and decreased joy. She discussed how self-identification of the 8 symptoms of burnout are imperative for healing. We discuss her newest venture, the Fill Up Your Cup project which uses mentorship, a book club and other tactics to help nurses. Hear from how the project was born, why the project might be a great fit for you and more!
TechCrunch
Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor on blockchain, inclusion, unions and the future of crowdfunding
Fresh off an appearance at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit, he sat down for a chat in his Detroit Airbnb, only slightly worse for the wear from his travels. The conversation comes amid a kind of listening tour, where Taylor says he’s been engaging both Kickstarter staffers and users about things the service does well, and those things it can do better.
Media Girls On Tour: Brown Sugar Experience celebrates women in media and music
BET Hip Hop Awards weekend consisted of a lineup of events to get patrons hyped for the big affair. Media Girls Network hosted its annual Media Girls On Tour event featuring prominent celebrities and influencers in the media, music, and entertainment industry. This networking platform was a way to celebrate hip-hop culture.
LoopMe Welcomes Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis as Board Chair
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its Board of Directors as Chairman. de Nardis brings more than 30 years of industry and business experience in global media and advertising, including executive positions at Omnicom Media Group, OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his extensive agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and advisor for many privately held adtech companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005271/en/ Mainardo de Nardis, Board Chair, LoopMe (Photo: Business Wire)
