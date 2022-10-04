The Virtual Clinical Podcast : Fill Up Your Cup Project with Emily Mazurak. We join Emily Mazurak in this episode for all things Fill Up Your Cup Project. Emily describes her start in nursing in Pediatrics as a Trauma Fellow, who eventually became a travel nurse. During this time, she experienced burnout and decreased joy. She discussed how self-identification of the 8 symptoms of burnout are imperative for healing. We discuss her newest venture, the Fill Up Your Cup project which uses mentorship, a book club and other tactics to help nurses. Hear from how the project was born, why the project might be a great fit for you and more!

