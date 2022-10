Dwain Newman, 81, Carthage, Missouri, passed away early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, at Carthage Health and Rehab. Dwain was born May 25, 1941, in Berryville, Arkansas, the son of Espey Newman and Oma (Williams) Newman. Dwain married Carolyn Lindsey, and to this union two children were born; they later divorced. He then married Betty Pickering. Dwain was owner and operator of Newman Ornamental Iron. He enjoyed stock car racing, water skiing, playing games, but most of all, loved spending time with his family.

