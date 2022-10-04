As he pursues a career in pro golf, Andrew Strother has been shaped by his time spent helping two autistic kids

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Looping for LIV Golf has been the best experience of my career
How is it workling at LIV Golf? I get asked this every day now, usually by other caddies and typically by text. I respond the same way: It’s f***ing great. For the first time in my career, caddies are treated like people. Does that sound melodramatic? Not if you’re a caddie on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
‘He’s part alien’: Late-blooming legend Miguel Angel Jimenez reveals his ‘secret recipe’ for older golfers
The top rung of professional golf has been getting younger and younger in recent years, which is why Miguel Angel Jimenez is so unique. He’s one of the best examples of a late-blooming golfer: 14 of his 21 European Tour victories came after he turned 40. The Mechanic is...
Golf Digest
Pressure-packed responses, familiar names and heartbreaking tales were among the storylines at the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q School
The first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q school wrapped up last week, as over 900 players teed it up at 12 sites, with 314 players advancing. This is the last year of the current Q-school structure, where 40 players are exempt for at least the first eight events. Next year five PGA Tour cards will be available and the final stage will be stacked with conditional Tour members. The second stage begins next week with competition at three of the five sites. The final stage will be in Georgia during the first week in November. Here is a quick recap of what happened in the first stage.
Golf.com
How a double bogey became the HIGH of Michelle Wie’s career
Like many pro athletes these days, Michelle Wie isn’t too keen about that big, scary word retirement. Serena Williams, not too keen for that word, either. Tom Brady, not too keen as well. And Wie, not a big fan of the weight the word “retire” holds. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
Remembering Lee Trevino's cinematic journey from a cemetery in Texas to a world stage at St. Andrews
If a movie were ever made of Lee Trevino’s life, I know where it would start. In El Paso at a hardscrabble course called Horizon Hills where a 23-year-old Trevino arrived at 5 every morning to wash the carts and open the golf shop. One day a white Cadillac rolled in, and Lee went out to get the player’s Wilson tour bag from the trunk and park his car. Out stepped Raymond Floyd, the hottest young pro on tour, in town to play a money match against “some Mexican kid.” In the clubhouse, Trevino showed Floyd to his locker, shined his shoes and got him a Coke. “So who am I playing today?” Floyd asked wearily.
275 parrots were left stranded by Hurricane Ian. Rescuers are flocking to save them.
The rescue mission, called Operation Noah's Ark, was launched in the aftermath of the hurricane to catch, cage and ferry the birds off Pine Island.
Golf Digest
Advice from my bud, U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt and I go way back to the fall of 2013 when we were freshmen at Northwestern University—he for golf, me for journalism. I stayed through graduation, but Matt left after a few months to pursue golf full time. It’s worked out fine for both of us, and we’ve stayed close ever since. I’m trying to get my game back in shape, so having a major champion to bounce ideas off of doesn’t suck.
Golf Digest
Fred Couples: This is my key feel for an ‘effortless’ golf swing
Fred Couples turned 63 this week, but watching his silky tempo never gets old. As golfers, we might not be able to hit the same positions pros do, but no matter our move, we can—in theory at least—aspire to swing with the same tempo. Couples’ tempo has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
The best trees in golf
In the early 1990s, Oakmont Country Club, revered as one of the nation’s greatest courses and host of 14 men’s and women’s majors, was covered in trees. Each hole was shrouded in a cloak of timber and leaf, the views of other holes almost non-existent. The members—at least most of them—loved it that way. They and their predecessors had spent decades enhancing the course through beautification programs, planting trees by the hundreds. Although originally built in the early 1900s to resemble a links on barren, broken farmland, Oakmont had gradually matured into a prototype of parkland golf.
Golf Digest
Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners
If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
Golf Digest
A golfer's incredible triumph just days after his father's sudden death
On July 11, Conner Willett, a 19-year-old with glasses and a golf tan, walked to the first tee at the Concord Country Club in suburban Boston to take his opening drive in the Massachusetts Amateur Championship. His uncle Bryan was his caddie. Unusually, the starter gave Conner a ball when he arrived. The initials “RW” had been written on it. Ethan Whitney, Conner’s 19-year-old friend, playing ahead of him in the tournament, had left it for him on the tee box. The ball had sat like a pearl on the grass until the starter worried that someone else might pick it up, so he held onto it until Conner arrived. Conner nodded his thanks and handed the ball to Bryan to keep safe in his bag.
Golf Digest
Basketball Twitter discovered a French player named Steeve Ho You Fat and the world will never be the same
On Tuesday, the basketball world stopped and stared as 7’ 5” French phenom and projected number-one-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama suited up for his first professional basketball game on American soil, squaring off against the G League Ignite and presumptive number-two-overall pick Scoot Henderson just outside Las Vegas. Despite the youth and star power on show, however, it was a 34-year-old French journeyman who stole all the headlines. His name?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance
Auburn hires Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance.
GolfWRX
Golf mad parents name newborn child after a golf club
Last week we reported on a golf obsessed couple, and their Masters themed wedding. Cute it may have been, but there was something a little over the top about it. If you think it couldn’t get worse, how about naming your newborn child after a golf club and dressing his hospital bed with golf bedding?
Golf.com
Rules confusion over brand-new club leads to odd LPGA DQ
And you wind up disqualified from an LPGA event. On Friday at the Ascendant LPGA, Maja Stark found herself on the receiving end of an unfortunate DQ in Texas — an effort caused not by a rules infraction or a wrong scorecard, but by her … driver?. Yes,...
Golf.com
Follow these 3 steps to make all of your short putts
Do you struggle with those pesky three-footers? Does your heart beat faster on those putts? Do you wish someone would give you those putts? Well, if you fit this mold then there is hope — and you are only three steps from converting your three-footers. If you struggle with...
Golf Digest
Korn Ferry Tour announces 2023 schedule with 3 new events, record purses and a revamped points structure
The PGA Tour released the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule on Tuesday and it features a revamped points structure, a path to earn 30 PGA Tour cards, record purses and 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states. The 33rd season of the tour will begin with four consecutive international...
Comments / 0