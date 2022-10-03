Read full article on original website
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Visits First Tee Greater Pasadena Prior to their Biggest Event of the Year
As a show of full-fledged support for the 2022 First Tee – Greater Pasadena Golf Invitational, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger made a heart-felt appearance to meet with youth participants and executive leadership. The meeting took place at the site of the annual November event, Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, CA, adjacent to the world-renown Rose Bowl Stadium.
Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown
Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
Walking Tour Sunday Visits Landmarks in Pasadena African American History
Before the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, there was the Brookside Plunge, the City’s first public pool, which opened in the early twentieth century with a “white only” sign. The Plunge went on to become a landmark in the struggle for equal rights in Pasadena. Pasadenans can learn...
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer
A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
Chronic Tacos Getting Closer to DTLA with New Pasadena Site
This will only be the eighth location in Los Angeles County
Pasadena School Employees Endorse Xilian Stammer for PUSD District 5 Race
Dr. Xilian Stammer, a lifelong educator and retired PUSD administrator has earned a significant endorsement in the race for school board in District 5. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 34, which represents Pasadena school employees, has endorsed Dr. Xilian Stammer. The union, which represents all of the classified school employees in Pasadena public schools, endorsed Stammer after a thorough interview process.
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
On Wednesday, Tree Planting Event on Cypress Avenue To Mark Clean Air Day in Pasadena
The Pasadena Audubon Society and My Zero Waste Store are spearheading a tree-planting activity on Wednesday, which is California Clean Air Day. A couple of dozen volunteers are needed to assist with the planting, backfilling the site and constructing the tree well at 10 a.m. for the tree-planting event, according to Cheryl Auger, who represents BAN SUP (Ban Single-Use Plastics).
City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
Pasadena-Based Nonprofit Expands, Sycamores Opens Clinic in Palm Springs
Sycamores, a behavioral health agency based in Los Angeles County, announced the recent opening of their new office in Palm Springs. At the request of Riverside County, the clinic was established to provide Community Mental Health Services in the Coachella Valley for low-income children, youth, young adults and their families.
Withdrawal from Candidate Forum at LGBT Center by Hugo Soto-Martinez Sends Worrisome Signal
Very Late Cancelation Leaves L.A. Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Alone on Stage, Dramatizing Role as Sole Openly LGBT Elected Leader for City. Late Friday, a candidate forum planned since August by the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council (CHNC) occurred in Council District 13 with just one candidate participating, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
Inglewood mayor is now accepting endorsements
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts is now accepting endorsements for his re-election to a fourth term on the Inglewood City Council. His campaign slogan “Promises Kept, Results You can See” has some residents scratching their heads. Are the “promises kept” referring to residents or his campaign donors?...
Guest Opinion | PCC Associate Professor Melissa Michelson: Pasadena City College Needs to Improve Equity and Respect Toward Faculty
For an institution that claims to put equity at the forefront, having added it to its mission statement (“Pasadena City College is an equity-minded learning community…”) and institutionalized a new administrative area called the Division of Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice that aims to “advance diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all areas of Pasadena City College,” and “ support the creation of an inclusive, equitable community for students, faculty, and staff,” PCC has more work to do. The lack of equity as well as brazen disrespect shown to PCC professors is unacceptable.
LA City Council Unanimously Votes To End Citywide Eviction Moratorium
In an unanimous 12-0 vote on Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to officially end the city-wide eviction moratorium that had been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2023. Since 2020, landlords have fought hard against the city eviction moratorium, saying that it...
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
Karen Bass Scrambles after Poll Reveals Only 3 Point Lead in Race for LA Mayor
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) continued her large push for more donations and endorsements on Thursday following news on Monday that Developer and fellow Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was now only 3 points behind her in polls. While early pre-primary polls had shown Bass and Caruso...
Commission Names Trail At Annandale Canyon “Yayaaytnga Trail” During Tuesday Meeting
Through a unanimous vote, the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday named the trail at the park located at 1410 Wierfield Drive as “Yayaaytnga Trail.”. The word is Native American. Commissioner Tim Martinez, who proposed the trail name, said he reached out to a Tongva tribe culture bearer named Tina Calderon before coming up with the recommendation.
Tournament to Announce 2023 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott will reveal the 2023 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on the front steps of the Tournament House. The Grand Marshal will ride in the 134th Rose Parade and participate in the pre-game celebration at the 109th Rose Bowl Game both are on Monday, January 2, 2023 due to the “Never on Sunday Rule” which prohibits the parade and the game from being held on Sundays.
