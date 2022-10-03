ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Thoughts on TCU’s 38-31 Win Over Kansas

Another weekend of Big 12 football is upon us and what a day it is going to be. There are plenty of big-time matchups in the conference including the Red River Showdown however, there was a top 25 matchup in Lawrence, Kansas today. With College GameDay there and a battle...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Why is This Year’s Red River Showdown Different?

When you think about rivalries in college football, there are so many great ones out there. You have Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan, Notre Dame-USC, or one of my personal favorites, the Red River Rivalry (Showdown). What makes the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry so special is the scene there in Dallas. This game takes...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
State
Oklahoma State
CBS DFW

Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe. 
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reprimand#Tcu#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Citi Bank
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy