KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Maui, HI
When it comes to finding the best restaurants in Maui, HI, it can be hard to know where to begin. The island of Maui is home to some of the best dining experiences in the world, and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.
mauinow.com
Statewide fishing organization hosts fishers’ meetings on “Marine 30×30 Initiative”
The Hawaiʻi Fishermen’s Alliance for Conservation and Tradition hosts information sessions on Kauaʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and the Big Island to discuss possible impacts of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources’ “Holomua: Marine 30×30 Initiative.”. The initiative has its...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
mauinow.com
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At Hawaii school safety conference, the message in the wake of Uvalde is one of vigilance
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative. Residents say they're seeing fewer criminals and illegal campers in the state's prime tourist area. Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. For the first...
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
hawaiinewsnow.com
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built. Construction on Kauai’s Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. Commander overseeing Red Hill’s defueling says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’. Updated: 1 hour ago.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
hawaiinewsnow.com
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu to assess services for Hawaii vets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
mauinow.com
Final EA published for water tank in Waikapū to serve DHHL Puʻunani Homestead
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for a 500,000-gallon concrete water storage tank and related improvements in Waikapū, Maui. This new water storage tank will interconnect with the existing County of Maui’s Kehalani Mid-Level Water Distribution...
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island. The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay. This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022) Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
KITV.com
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Thousands of triathletes are in Kona for the Ironman World Championship
More than 5,000 athletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days to accommodate about 2,500 athletes each day — the most participants ever for the triathlon. Women...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
mauinow.com
Celebration of Life for Maui Tomorrow founding board member, Mark Sheehan
Due to heavy rain, this event has been postponed until next week, Oct. 9. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 2, for Mark Sheehan, founding board member of Maui Tomorrow. The gathering includes a potluck at 2 p.m., filled by a sunset ceremony starting at 4...
