edglentoday.com
Tigers Continue To Bounce Back From O'Fallon Loss, Defeat Kahoks 25-10, 25-12 In Annual Volley For The Cure Match
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team continued to bounce back nicely from losing their 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak to O'Fallon last week, taking charge from the start in defeating Collinsville 25-10, 25-12 in a league match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. In both sets, the Tigers overcame...
edglentoday.com
Rybak Finishes First, Hatley Second, Cummins Fourth As Griffins Finish First In Madison County Meet Small Schools Division
COLLINSVILLE – Sophomore Elena Rybak has been on a tear lately for the Father McGivney girls cross country team. She continued her impressive fall season with a first-place finish at the Madison County Meet Tuesday afternoon. She ran a time of 18:19.40 which was fast enough to win the...
edglentoday.com
Dacus Scores In First Half, But Panthers Rally In Second To Defeat Edwardsville 2-1 In Southwestern Conference Soccer Match
EDWARDSVILLE - Tyler Dacus scored a brilliant goal in the first half, but O'Fallon rallied in the second half to score twice and take a 2-1 decision over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium. It was the first time the Panthers had come...
edglentoday.com
Community Invited To Help Plan For The Future Of Edwardsville School District #7
The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 is launching an effort to bring the entire D7 community together to develop goals and priorities to improve its schools. ENGAGE District 7, created as part of the implementation of District 7’s strategic plan, is a team of district employees and stakeholders.
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Ft. Madison County Historical Society, Jacoby Arts Center
On this Thursday in Alton Madison County Historical Society joins the show to talk all the details of the upcoming base ball game. Plus Jacoby Arts Center joins us ii the 10 to fills us in on all upcoming events!
edglentoday.com
Mary Evelyn Burch
Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
edglentoday.com
Prospective Students Invited to Explore L&C During Discover Day
GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s Fall Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 10. Future Trailblazers will be able to speak with financial aid and academic advisors, tour campus, find info on the programs...
edglentoday.com
Cara Markunas' Special Place In Her Heart For Other Women Leads To New Storehouse Provisions Of Grace
GLEN CARBON - Cara Markunas, the director of Storehouse Provisions of Grace, has a love of being positive in others’ lives. She is the founder of a moms' Facebook page that is extremely popular and now she has helped open the Storehouse Provisions of Grace, a ministry of Gateway Family Church in Glen Carbon. Dena Jonessmith also helps run the new charity.
edglentoday.com
Liberty Middle Language Arts Teacher Diana Lockwood's Son Inspires Her To Work In Education
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School seventh grade language arts teacher Diana Lockwood did not consider a career as a teacher until she and her husband had a son. 25 years later, it is still a decision she is happy she made. “When I became a regular part of Nick’s school...
edglentoday.com
“Voices of Our Past” Will Bring Historic Edwardsville Citizens Back to Life at Woodlawn Cemetery
EDWARDSVILLE - The fifth annual “Voices of Our Past” historical re-enactment event at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. The one-day special event will feature portrayals of citizens from Edwardsville’s past and the connections they have to the town today - proceeds will benefit the maintenance of Woodlawn Cemetery.
edglentoday.com
Haine, Lakin File Bipartisan Lawsuit To Protect County From Dangers Of SAFE-T Act
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Police Department Selected to Receive $250,000 in COPS Grant
GLEN CARBON - On September 30th, Chief Todd Link executed an agreement to receive $250,000 in COPS Grant funds for the Glen Carbon Police Department. This grant money is part of $156 million in grant funding made available by the U.S. Department of Justice in Fiscal Year 2022. COPS Grant funding assists local police agencies across the country in hiring additional sworn officers.
edglentoday.com
County Treasurer Slusser Reminds Taxpayers Third Installment Of Tax Bill Will Be Due Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser reminds taxpayers that the third installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the third of four tax installments will be due Friday, Oct 7,” Slusser said. “The County Treasurer’s office is open for business Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.”
edglentoday.com
Jury Convicts Illinois Man For Sending MDMA Through U.S. Postal Service for Distribution
EAST ST. LOUIS - Delon Echols, 31, of Belleville, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to later distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Echols utilized the Dark Web to order MDMA...
