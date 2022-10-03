ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Tigers Continue To Bounce Back From O'Fallon Loss, Defeat Kahoks 25-10, 25-12 In Annual Volley For The Cure Match

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team continued to bounce back nicely from losing their 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak to O'Fallon last week, taking charge from the start in defeating Collinsville 25-10, 25-12 in a league match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. In both sets, the Tigers overcame...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Mary Evelyn Burch

Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Prospective Students Invited to Explore L&C During Discover Day

GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s Fall Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 10. Future Trailblazers will be able to speak with financial aid and academic advisors, tour campus, find info on the programs...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Cara Markunas' Special Place In Her Heart For Other Women Leads To New Storehouse Provisions Of Grace

GLEN CARBON - Cara Markunas, the director of Storehouse Provisions of Grace, has a love of being positive in others’ lives. She is the founder of a moms' Facebook page that is extremely popular and now she has helped open the Storehouse Provisions of Grace, a ministry of Gateway Family Church in Glen Carbon. Dena Jonessmith also helps run the new charity.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

“Voices of Our Past” Will Bring Historic Edwardsville Citizens Back to Life at Woodlawn Cemetery

EDWARDSVILLE - The fifth annual “Voices of Our Past” historical re-enactment event at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. The one-day special event will feature portrayals of citizens from Edwardsville’s past and the connections they have to the town today - proceeds will benefit the maintenance of Woodlawn Cemetery.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Police Department Selected to Receive $250,000 in COPS Grant

GLEN CARBON - On September 30th, Chief Todd Link executed an agreement to receive $250,000 in COPS Grant funds for the Glen Carbon Police Department. This grant money is part of $156 million in grant funding made available by the U.S. Department of Justice in Fiscal Year 2022. COPS Grant funding assists local police agencies across the country in hiring additional sworn officers.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

County Treasurer Slusser Reminds Taxpayers Third Installment Of Tax Bill Will Be Due Soon

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser reminds taxpayers that the third installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the third of four tax installments will be due Friday, Oct 7,” Slusser said. “The County Treasurer’s office is open for business Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.”
MADISON COUNTY, IL

