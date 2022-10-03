ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Get Suave for James Bond Week: See Which Duo Was Eliminated

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N44Ym_0iKpEHVH00

The theme is Bond … James Bond. Dancing With the Stars contestants danced to music from the spy film franchise during the Monday, October 3, episode.

By the end of the evening, the couples with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel . Once all the votes were counted, Ladd, 71, and Van Amstel, 50, were in the bottom two along with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke . The judges unanimously voted to save Champion, 61, and Burke, 38, eliminating Ladd and Van Amstel.

Earlier in the episode, Selma Blair , who has been open about her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis , danced the Rumba blindfolded to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton with partner Sasha Farber .

“It was helping me to block out some of the noise,” the 50-year-old Cruel Intentions actress explained to cohost Alfonso Ribeiro after the performance. “I do get real sensory overload and shut my eyes a lot, so this was a gift. But also, it can be quite disorienting but really thrilling and I loved it and I love Sasha.”

Farber, 38, explained that he came up with the blindfold idea after noticing that Blair often closes her eyes during rehearsal when feeling disconnected from her body. “I wanted to make her feel as comfortable as I possibly can on the dance floor, and we gave it a whirl. It worked. It was a gamble and I’m so proud of her,” he said.

Other duos went above and beyond to get into character as suave MI6 agent Mr. Bond. Iwasaki, 25, had her partner, Guadagnino, 34, do etiquette training before they began rehearsing the Rumba. “Vinny is becoming James Bond before my eyes,” she said.

Despite his preparation, the judges had constructive criticism for the Jersey Shore star. “You just managed to survive the rumba,” Bruno Tonioli told him. “It was a bit stumbly and blocky but good effort.”

Carrie Ann Inaba told the MTV personality, “I wanna see the details which means maybe train a few more hours.” She added that the comment was “no diss” and her feedback was “full of respect.”

While waiting for his score, Guadagnino did an impression of Len Goodman ’s British accent at Ribeiro's urging. “I wanna say it was rubbish but you knocked my socks off,” the New Jersey native said, pretending to be Goodman, 78, reacting to his performance.

Last month, the Chippendales performer told Us Weekly that he was focusing on support from DWTS viewers amid criticism from the judges.

“I’m definitely not a technical dancer. So, if they’re gonna look at all the technique, technical things, like, I definitely have room for improvement , but the fans came out to vote and that’s what’s most important. I’ve really felt the love this week more than like a lot of times ever in my career doing this,” he said.

Scroll through to see all the James Bond Night scores:

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Louis Van Amstel
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Sheena Easton
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Suave#Reality Tv#Champion#Multiple Sclerosis
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy