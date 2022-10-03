ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Justin Glaze and Salley Carson’s Alleged Stagecoach Hookup Revealed Amid Victoria F. and Genevieve Triangle

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Salley Carson continues to make waves in Bachelor Nation –— without officially appearing on the show. As Genevieve Parisi spiraled over Justin Glaze ’s date with Victoria Fuller , the Bachelorette alum’s alleged past with Salley was exposed.

Not long after Genevieve declared that her connection with Justin was an “11” on a scale of 1 to 10, Victoria arrived with a date card and asked him out during the Monday, October 3, episode. “I’m more interested in Justin in one day than I was with Clayton in a month,” Genevieve cried.

While Justin told Genevieve that he “like[s] our connection,” he wants to make sure they explore other people so if they “come back to each other, then it’s because we know that the other options aren’t as strong.”

Genevieve, who is worried that she won’t get a rose on her birthday, cries on and off while Justin and Victoria go out. She also revealed that Justin allegedly spent time with Salley at Stagecoach before they got to Mexico. The revelation comes after Salley — who is known for signing up for Clayton Echard’ s season weeks after calling off her wedding, but then backing out ahead of the limo entrances — appeared to arrive on the beach. While Lace Morris found her luggage, Wells Adams later explained that she didn’t get on the plane.

“We were a little apprehensive. I mean, she didn’t even get out of the limo the first time. So, we decided to send a producer to make sure that she got to Paradise,” the bartender said, claiming that Salley texted the producer that she had “explosive diarrhea” when they arrived to pick her up. “[The producer] bangs on the door. … It’s a man. The man yells, ‘Salley ain’t here.’”

Four hours later, Salley allegedly arrived at the producer’s hotel and said she wanted to go on the show but had to talk to her ex-fiancé first. When the producer brought Salley to her ex’s house, she asked the ABC employee to hide in the trunk to not upset him.

“[After] four hours, Salley emerges and says, ‘He said he’s no longer in love with me. He wants me to go to Paradise .' … Now she’s even more crestfallen. She’s upset. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Wells continued. “The next morning, Salley’s in — she’s coming to Paradise . … We get to the airport, we check in, bags [are] through security. We’re at the gate, and all [of] the sudden, the producer looks back, Salley’s on the phone with someone. She’s crying uncontrollably. She’s on the phone with the freaking ex. … These two women are yelling at each other, ‘Are you going to come. Are you not going to come?’ Crying, hugging [and] freaking out. And a producer says, ‘You have to make a decision.’ … Producer gets on the plane; Salley does not get on the plane. … Her bags are in Paradise because they were on the plane.”

Wells concluded: “As of today, she says she’s coming. Is she coming today? Is she coming tomorrow? I don’t know.”

While viewers will have to wait to see if Salley makes it to the beach, Kira Mengistu claimed she saw Salley and Justin “all over” each other at the musical festival in April.

“It was really weird. We’re all just, like, hanging out, being friendly. … And he was, like, just focusing on Salley [and] not talking to anyone else,” the doctor told Genevieve. “He was basically ignoring everyone else there just to, like, mack on Salley.”

In a confessional, she added that Genevieve has “a lot to be worried about” because Justin is “really interested in Salley.”

Fans will see the rose ceremony during the Tuesday, October 4, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, with three women going home as nine men hand out roses. Scroll through for more from Monday’s episode:

