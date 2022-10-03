ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
WCCO News Talk 830

LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?

While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral

All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL

We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
PETS
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
PETS
Newsweek

Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral

A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter

It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
PETS

