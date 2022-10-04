ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KHON2

Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupo Store. Road closure signage has been […]
HANA, HI
KHON2

Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Maui County, HI
Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
#Heavy Rain#Signage#Construction Maintenance#Pi Ilani Highway#Kaup Store#H Na#Bully S Burgers
mauinow.com

Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager

Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
LAHAINA, HI
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Deadly motorcycle crash claims life of man on Maui’s Kula Highway

A 63-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when a pickup truck collided head-on into the motorcycle he was operating on Kula Highway Friday night. The crash was reported at around 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KULA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time

Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mauinow.com

Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture

Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

In-person community Maui budget meetings begin on Monday

Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a series of community meetings in October to receive comments and recommendations from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024. “I’m excited to have these meetings in-person and to hear the suggestions from our residents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui MPO launches public engagement survey

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input to assist in developing its public outreach programs pertaining to federally funded roads and multi-use trails. Input will be used to update the MPO’s public participation plan to guide public engagement in the MPO’s transportation planning efforts. A link to the survey can be found at mauimpo.org.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki

The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

