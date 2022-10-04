Read full article on original website
Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupo Store. Road closure signage has been […]
Flood advisory in effect for Maui until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala.
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
mauinow.com
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
mauinow.com
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King.
mauinow.com
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
mauinow.com
Deadly motorcycle crash claims life of man on Maui’s Kula Highway
A 63-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when a pickup truck collided head-on into the motorcycle he was operating on Kula Highway Friday night. The crash was reported at around 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
mauinow.com
Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time
Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
mauinow.com
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
mauinow.com
In-person community Maui budget meetings begin on Monday
Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a series of community meetings in October to receive comments and recommendations from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024. “I’m excited to have these meetings in-person and to hear the suggestions from our residents...
KITV.com
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com
Maui MPO launches public engagement survey
The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input to assist in developing its public outreach programs pertaining to federally funded roads and multi-use trails. Input will be used to update the MPO’s public participation plan to guide public engagement in the MPO’s transportation planning efforts. A link to the survey can be found at mauimpo.org.
mauinow.com
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
mauinow.com
500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki
The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crime spree suspect appears in court, tries to fire attorney due to ‘trust issue’
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a violent days-long crime spree appeared in court Thursday. Rocky Hermanns-Raymond, 31, tried to fire his attorney on the spot. “I believe that me representing myself is the best choice because I really have a trust issue with the Public Defender’s Office,” said...
