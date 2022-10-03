A San Bernardino family known for their annual haunted house is left searching for help and answers after they were forced to move the show on the road when their neighborhood pushed back against the large crowds that came with it. The Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of Southern California Halloween for nearly 10 years now, filled with jump scares and spooky moments, everything in the house can reach out and touch you. Just like Augie Cowan was hoping his daughter Andrea's story would touch the City of San Bernardino. "She's so tough," he said. Andrea, 14, suffers from metachromatic...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO