Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Chesterton Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 Eagan def. Rosemount, 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-10 Eastview def. Apple Valley, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 Hill-Murray def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17 Lakeville South def. Prior Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19 South...
Sioux Falls Christian Remains #1 in Latest HS Volleyball Rankings
There wasn't a ton of shake up in the latest South Dakota Media High School Volleyball poll. There is just one new team in the rankings between all classes following another week of action. That team is Sioux Falls Lincoln, after the Patriots picked up a pair of straight-set sweeps...
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 10/4
The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple local teams qualify for softball district finals
As the 2022 Nebraska high school softball season begins to wind down, four area teams have qualified for district finals — the last round before the state tournament. Beatrice, Crete, Norris and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (FCEMF) have reached the district final round. Beatrice, Crete and Norris are all in Class B while FCEMF competes in Class C.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
Lincoln enters top-5 in South Dakota volleyball media poll: Where everyone landed
Sioux Falls Lincoln entered the top 5 in the Class AA volleyball media poll following a 2-0 week that featured a win over then-No. 4 Huron. Huron fell out of the poll as Jefferson moved up one spot to No. 4. Burke continued to climb in Class B, swapping spots...
11 Area Teams Ranked in This Week’s Minnesota High School Football Rankings
11 teams in southeast Minnesota are ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes including two teams in the region that are ranked #1. The #1's this week include Maple Grove in Class 6A, Mankato West in Class 5A, Stewartville in Class 4A, Esko in Class 3A, Chatfield in Class 2A, BOLD in Class A, and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross in 9-Man.
Hinton and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn face off in SportsZone Game of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many of our local teams are preparing to add another win to their record as another week of high school football in Siouxland is quickly approaching, including the Hinton Blackhawks and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks, who are facing off in the SportsZone Game of the Week. The Hawks of H-M-S will travel […]
