Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Chesterton Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 Eagan def. Rosemount, 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-10 Eastview def. Apple Valley, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 Hill-Murray def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17 Lakeville South def. Prior Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19 South...
SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball Scores 10/4

The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple local teams qualify for softball district finals

As the 2022 Nebraska high school softball season begins to wind down, four area teams have qualified for district finals — the last round before the state tournament. Beatrice, Crete, Norris and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (FCEMF) have reached the district final round. Beatrice, Crete and Norris are all in Class B while FCEMF competes in Class C.
SPORTS
