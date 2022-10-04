The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO