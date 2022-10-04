ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup

The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson not in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 391 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .195 batting average with a .578 OPS, 6 home runs,...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City-Cleveland Runs

Royals first. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Bobby Witt Jr. called out on strikes. Vinnie Pasquantino homers to right field. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 0. Guardians first. Steven Kwan strikes out on a foul tip. Amed Rosario...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Braves
Porterville Recorder

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs

Yankees second. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswald Peraza walks. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Oswald Peraza to third. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to right field. Jose Trevino to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Tyler Naquin lines out to shallow right field to Joey Meneses. Francisco Alvarez walks. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to Josh Palacios. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Mark Canha homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Alvarez scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
QUEENS, NY
Porterville Recorder

Buck's back: Showalter gets another October shot with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Buck Showalter managed a playoff game, he ended up on the hot seat after an agonizing loss for Baltimore. Six years later, a shot at redemption begins Friday with the New York Mets. The popular Showalter takes his fourth franchise to the...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

A-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th. E_Pérez (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs_Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB_Zimmer (3). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Lopez...
MLB
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada scratched Wednesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Craig Stammen and the San Diego Padres. Estrada was initially set to start on second base and hit second in the Giants' last game of the season. Ford Proctor has now joined the lineup to start on second base in place of Estrada and bat eighth. Wilmer Flores has hopped up a spot to work out of the two-hole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hays Post

⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH

