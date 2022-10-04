Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
FOX Sports
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Padres pregame: The plan for the next three games
A day after clinching postseason berth, Padres third baseman Manny Machado getting first day off since July 1
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson not in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 391 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .195 batting average with a .578 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals first. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Bobby Witt Jr. called out on strikes. Vinnie Pasquantino homers to right field. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 0. Guardians first. Steven Kwan strikes out on a foul tip. Amed Rosario...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees second. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswald Peraza walks. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Oswald Peraza to third. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to right field. Jose Trevino to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
Porterville Recorder
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Tyler Naquin lines out to shallow right field to Joey Meneses. Francisco Alvarez walks. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to Josh Palacios. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Mark Canha homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Alvarez scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
Porterville Recorder
Buck's back: Showalter gets another October shot with Mets
NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Buck Showalter managed a playoff game, he ended up on the hot seat after an agonizing loss for Baltimore. Six years later, a shot at redemption begins Friday with the New York Mets. The popular Showalter takes his fourth franchise to the...
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
A-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th. E_Pérez (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs_Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB_Zimmer (3). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Lopez...
numberfire.com
Jarred Kelenic (soreness) scratched Wednesday for Seattle, Taylor Trammell filling in
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was scratched on Wednesday versus the Detroit Tigers due to soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Kelenic played in the second game on Tuesday and he was initially in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season...
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada scratched Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Craig Stammen and the San Diego Padres. Estrada was initially set to start on second base and hit second in the Giants' last game of the season. Ford Proctor has now joined the lineup to start on second base in place of Estrada and bat eighth. Wilmer Flores has hopped up a spot to work out of the two-hole.
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
