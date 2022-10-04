ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school golfers tee up the state tournament

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
