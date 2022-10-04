Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Christian Remains #1 in Latest HS Volleyball Rankings
There wasn't a ton of shake up in the latest South Dakota Media High School Volleyball poll. There is just one new team in the rankings between all classes following another week of action. That team is Sioux Falls Lincoln, after the Patriots picked up a pair of straight-set sweeps...
Lincoln enters top-5 in South Dakota volleyball media poll: Where everyone landed
Sioux Falls Lincoln entered the top 5 in the Class AA volleyball media poll following a 2-0 week that featured a win over then-No. 4 Huron. Huron fell out of the poll as Jefferson moved up one spot to No. 4. Burke continued to climb in Class B, swapping spots...
WATCH: #1 Jefferson knocks off O’Gorman in GOTW
The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featured a pair of top ranked teams last week, but the contest went all the way of the number one team in 11AAA.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
High school golfers tee up the state tournament
SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
Hinton and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn face off in SportsZone Game of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many of our local teams are preparing to add another win to their record as another week of high school football in Siouxland is quickly approaching, including the Hinton Blackhawks and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks, who are facing off in the SportsZone Game of the Week. The Hawks of H-M-S will travel […]
