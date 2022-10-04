Read full article on original website
Royals manager Mike Matheny, pitching coach Cal Eldred let go
Kansas City Royals Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not be back for the 2023 season.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
MLB Team Fires Manager After Three Losing Seasons
The 2022 MLB regular season has come to an end, and one team is making a big change. On Wednesday, The Kansas City Royals announced they have fired manager Mike Matheny after being with the team for three seasons. The Royals also announced that pitching coach Cal Eldred was also let go after his fifth season in the role.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Tyler Naquin lines out to shallow right field to Joey Meneses. Francisco Alvarez walks. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to Josh Palacios. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Mark Canha homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Alvarez scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
Sad season stops sourly, Royals rocked 9-2
Jonathon Heasley got lit up and the Royals offense went out with not a bang but a whimper as Kansas City dropped the season finale 9-2 in Cleveland. While Guardians starter Aaron Civale did strike out three batters in the opening frame, the Royals managed to get on the board thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino homer. However, the Guardians immediately thereafter demonstrated that they’re a substantially better team. Six batters reached in the bottom of the inning, four of them with two outs. Heasley escaped the inning via a hard lineout, but not before allowing four runs.
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Kansas City Royals fire manager Mike Matheny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny's contract for...
Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Minor League Player And Pitcher Of The Year
Cleveland Baseball Insider is proud to announce our Cleveland Guardians 2022 Minor League players of the year in outfielder Will Brennan and right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee. CBI 2022 Guardians Player of the year - Will Brennan. Cleveland Guardians 24-year-old outfield prospect Will Brennan enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022 playing...
Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday
Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
Game one hundred and sixty two: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians
This is it. The last game of the season. Kansas City started the season against Cleveland and will now finish the season against Cleveland. The Royals will get one last chance to pad their 2022 numbers, while the Guardians get one last chance to tune up for the postseason. I’d suggest watching or listening to this game. Yeah, Kansas City will probably lose, but this will be your last chance to follow along with a Royals game that counts for anything for the next 176 days.
