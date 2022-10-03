Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Related
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Georgia Tech Hosts Virginia, No. 9 Pitt
THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech volleyball (10-3, 3-1 ACC) will host an eventful third weekend of ACC play, welcoming Virginia (8-7, 0-4 ACC) and No. 9 Pitt (14-2, 4-0 ACC) to The Flats. The Yellow Jackets will first host the Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m. before...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Georgia Tech Sells Out Virginia Match
THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech volleyball (10-3, 3-1 ACC) has sold out tickets for Friday’s match against Virginia (8-7, 0-4 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets have sold out all of their matches to date this season, bringing the total to eight sellouts on the year.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Hosts South Carolina to Open Fall Slate
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball will begin its fall competition this weekend, hosting SEC foe South Carolina on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Fans of all ages are invited to attend the game with admission being free to the public. Parking will be available in the McCamish Pavilion lot, the East O’Keefe Gymnasium lot and the Family Housing lot. Heavier traffic than usual is expected due to volleyball’s match against Virginia at 7 p.m.
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Hall of an Engineer
Inside The Chart | Hall of an Engineer: Hassan Hall’s first homecoming came via the transfer portal. Ahead of Georgia Tech’s homecoming game against Duke, the RB from Atlanta has added a dose of dynamic, rediscovered playmaking to the Yellow Jackets’ offense. His snaps dwindling, his future...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ramblinwreck.com
Martin Moves on to Next Round of ITA All-American Singles
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis finished the first day of the ITA All-American Championships main draw with a win in singles play and a loss in doubles. Andres Martin is set to move on to the round of 32 after his opponent, Murphy Cassone (ASU), had to retire due to injury in the second set of the match. Prior to Cassone’s leaving the match, Martin had defeated him 6-2 in the first set and was leading 2-0 in the second. Martin will now face Kentucky’s Alafia Ayeni on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CT.
ramblinwreck.com
What's in a Number?
Georgia Tech senior guard Lance Terry, who joined the Yellow Jackets this summer after transferring from Gardner-Webb, will wear No. 0 this season, the same jersey number he wore for the Bulldogs. Who else has worn No. 0 for the Jackets? Lance hails from College Park, Ga., and attended The Heritage School.
ramblinwreck.com
McDaniel Falls in ITA All-American Qualifiers
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Marcus McDaniel fell to Portland’s Sema Pankin in two sets in the second round of singles qualifiers at the ITA All-American Championships. Tech will continue competition on Wednesday with the main draw singles and doubles. McDaniel won the first...
ramblinwreck.com
Lee Falls at ITA All-American Championships
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee challenged the nation’s second-ranked player in the opening round of the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday morning at the Cary Tennis Park. The Yellow Jacket faced top-seeded Sarah Hamner of South Carolina. In a highly competitive first set, No. 16...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ramblinwreck.com
Becca Bornhorst
Becca Bornhorst joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as the assistant director of external operations/NIL liaison in September 2022. At Georgia Tech, Bornhorst will oversee the Buzzer Beaters program, alumni outreach and community service initiatives. She will also serve as the team’s NIL (name, image and likeness) liaison.
