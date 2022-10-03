THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis finished the first day of the ITA All-American Championships main draw with a win in singles play and a loss in doubles. Andres Martin is set to move on to the round of 32 after his opponent, Murphy Cassone (ASU), had to retire due to injury in the second set of the match. Prior to Cassone’s leaving the match, Martin had defeated him 6-2 in the first set and was leading 2-0 in the second. Martin will now face Kentucky’s Alafia Ayeni on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO