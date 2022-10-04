Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task for the Jets, who have dropped 12 straight in their division — with the last victory coming in Week 17 against Buffalo to cap the 2019 season. “The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division, right?” Saleh said this week. “And that’s the one thing you have control over: beating your division opponents and all that stuff. It’s on our boards: ‘Own the East,’ so if you are trying to become that playoff team, you’ve got to be great in the division, and this organization and this team hasn’t won in a while within the division.”

NFL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO